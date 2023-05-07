The blood pressure of the entire Auburn fan base lowered 20 points on Friday when it became official that Payton Thorne was coming to the Plains. The amount of times someone has asked, "When are we getting a quarterback?" averaged more than once daily. Heck, it probably even lowered my blood pressure. That and the Lisinopril I take every day. Yes, Hugh Freeze and his staff have found their man and moved quickly to get this done. He was the top target once he entered the portal this past Sunday. Anyway, he's coming here, and everyone should be excited about his potential to take the Tigers to a winning season. It's a beautiful Sunday here in Auburn as the Tigers try to take a baseball series from No. 1 LSU, so I figured what a time to get some ramblings out of this warped mind of mine. Off we go!

Hugh Freeze talks to his team after practice. (Auburn athletics)

- I'm a big fan of Korean BBQ – I used to frequent 32nd Street in Manhattan, also known as Koreatown, for late-night meals – so I love some spicy bulgogi and whatnot. My only fear of these places is taking my dad, who, to this day, will ask if I got my steak done enough (I'm a rare to medium-rare guy) when I order or grill one. His head might explode with all the different meats going everywhere. - Lior Berman coming back for another season is, in my opinion, big for Bruce Pearl and Auburn. He provides quality minutes while also serving as a leader and great teammate in the locker room. - Strangely, I would love to learn to speak Russian only because I find it scary to hear it in person. It's intimidating to me, and I'm not sure why. It could be from growing up in the 1980s. It doesn't matter. Does anyone on here want to teach me? Nyet? Okay. - I'm starting to wonder why people doubt Butch Thompson as a head coach. You realize what he has accomplished while being handed such limitations, right? It's already hard enough to compete in the SEC, but Thompson and his staff are behind the proverbial 8-ball in some situations. - It's funny how when you are past a horrible situation, you can find humor in it. When I now think about the 21 months that the previous regime was here, I laugh at how terrible almost everything was surrounding the football program. It's how I handle those three months out at Pullman covering Wazzu. Was I absolutely miserable then? Yes. But now it is a fun experience to talk about. Also, I plan on writing a book on those 21 months under Bryan Harsin. That should be a good one. His recruiting "prowess" deserves at least three chapters. - Every year on May 4th, I am reminded of how powerful the Star Wars fandom is on social media. Confession: I've never seen one and never will. Same with Star Trek, E.T. and Harry Potter. - My oldest nephew, Aaron, graduates from Purdue next week; therefore, I'm flying up to West Lafayette to celebrate the occasion. Bad news, though? The famous bar Harry's is closing there. At least I will get a trip in before they raze it for an apartment building. - Starting baseball games at 8 p.m. is insane for everyone involved. Sure, it happened in Tuscaloosa, but it is unfortunate to see what happens to a good man when they get allegedly addicted to gambling. Every bet is another attempt at getting out of debt, but that hardly ever comes.

Payton Thorne throws a ball against Penn State. (Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports)