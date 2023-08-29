But I'm not buying that it is just another game for Freeze, and for good reason. If you don't know by now, full disclosure: Freeze and I became friends during the low point of his life following his dismissal from Ole Miss before the 2017 season. He was concerned he would never coach again at this level, at the top of the college football chain.

When asked how it would feel to walk on the field as an SEC coach for the first time since 2016, Freeze answered diplomatically. It makes sense, considering it's the first game of 12 to highlight his first season in charge of the Auburn football program.

Now, he's back and probably at his best. There's an episode of 30 Rock where the character Jack Donaghy realizes you have to reach the crevasse before building yourself back up again. Auburn football has definitely seen that over the past two-plus seasons, and Freeze witnessed it himself during his downfall. There's a reason the term perfect place at the perfect time is so memorable, and this is one of those examples.

While he was a candidate for the Auburn job in 2020 when then-athletic director Allen Greene decided to go in another direction, it just wasn't time: not for this program and not for Freeze. In my opinion, those extra two years of proving himself time and again at Liberty enhanced his profile, and with that, he got away from the troubles he had brought upon himself during his days at Ole Miss.

He's coveted this job, and now that it is finally here, emotions will likely get to him. It doesn't help that Freeze will have a lot of family in town, all of them who have been with him during the ups and downs of the past 10-plus years. If it hasn't hit him that he is the head coach at Auburn University, it will once the 88,000 fans roar when he and the Tigers take the field.

There's a ton of work for Freeze and his staff to get this program back to where they expect it to be and, just as importantly, Auburn fans expect it to be. Expectations for this season are low, comparatively speaking, but the future hasn't looked this bright in some time.

But again, that is for the future. This is about a coach who has paid for his mistakes, got back on his feet after getting beaten down and is now at a place where he can fulfill his dreams and the hopes of the Auburn fan base.

It's not coachspeak when Freeze says he's never been to a place with as much enthusiasm and energy as Jordan-Hare Stadium. He witnessed it during his days at Ole Miss, and on Saturday, he will experience it for the first time as the Auburn head coach.

When I first met Freeze in 2017, when nothing was looking good for him regarding his career, I asked him what his goals were for the future. While he listed a couple of things, such as getting back in the game and bringing along those assistants who had been so loyal to him, which he has done in bunches, he also uttered a sentence that I still think about to this day.

"I want to rewrite my ending," Freeze said.

On Saturday, that opportunity arrives.