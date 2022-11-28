But let's not focus on the quasi-negative that many are worried about and, instead, look at the positives for this team. There are many.

Sure, they struggled in the win this past Wednesday against Northwestern, scoring 42 points after shooting 26 percent from the floor. And, in some games, the Tigers go through stretches where the rim seems closed on the offensive side of the court.

Auburn sits at 7-0 after a comeback victory against a good Saint Louis team on Sunday in Neville Arena, yet a lot of chatter surrounding the Tigers has been on the lack of offense.

Let's start with the tenacious defense that Auburn has shown throughout the season. The Tigers are 17th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing a mere 56.9 points per game. Entering Sunday's matchup, Saint Louis averaged 71.9 points per game, and the Tigers held them to 60.

After the game, Johni Broome uttered the words that we hear so often from his coach: Defense wins championships.

Speaking of Broome, he has filled in nicely on the defensive side for Walker Kessler. The Morehead State transfer has made life difficult for opponents who dare drive to the hole, averaging 3.67 blocks per game (3rd in the nation), including eight against the Billikens. His frontcourt colleague, Dylan Cardwell, is tied for eighth with 2.86 rejections per game. And the team overall? Yeah, they are top in that category nationally with 8.3 blocks per game, 1.3 more than the second-place team Kentucky.

That makes a massive difference in what teams try to do on offense. In the back of their minds, they know that someone, whether it be Broome, Cardwell or Jaylin Williams or whomever, is somewhere just waiting for them to make the mistake of thinking they have an open shot at the rim. That is an intimidation factor that stays with opponents for 40 minutes.

And while the Tigers have struggled to find consistent shooting, coming in all the way back at 287th in the nation with a 41.35 percentage from the floor, the second chances, thanks to crashing the offensive boards, have been plentiful. On 14-plus misses a game, the Tigers have come up with the board, led by who else but Johni Broom (3.3).

And it's not just the big men that are making an impact. Allen Flanigan's work on the defense continues to be praised by Pearl – the senior grabbed 10 rebounds against Saint Louis – while his offensive game still tries to find its way.

Zep Jasper continues to live in the faces of opposing guards, making the job of setting up an offense miserable. Wendell Green played arguably his best game defensively on Sunday in a matchup against Yuri Collins, considered one of the best point guards in the country.

The list goes on and on of what these Tigers are doing well, and the areas where they lack are minimal. So let's concentrate on who this team is right now: a defensive, blocking and rebounding force that can wear opponents down and can get hot on certain nights offensively.

Quite confident that Pearl will take that effort and battle from his team any day.