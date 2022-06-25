STULTZ: Due time Auburn invests heavily in Thompson, program

Coming off the Tigers’ second trip to Omaha in four years (and three tournaments), there is no coach not named Bruce Pearl that isn’t more worthy for upgrades and earned it more than Thompson. Compared to the teams he and Auburn compete against in the SEC, Thompson doesn’t have nearly the funds or surroundings they have at their disposal.

Auburn has one of the hottest stocks right now in Butch Thompson, and it is due time that the university and athletic department invests heavily in the coach, program and facilities.

When a stock is hot, people rush to buy it as fast as possible, hoping to get in on the ground floor and earn millions. It’s the smart thing to do, a wise investment that will return dividends for you.

Don’t expect the coach to complain, though. That’s not his style. Asked about being behind a proverbial eight ball when it comes to scholarship and facilities, Thompson instead focused on what Auburn does have, not what they should have.

But as more money goes into a staggering football program and the donations flow in for Pearl and Auburn on the hardwood, the baseball program is being largely ignored, which needs to change. There is one thing that Auburn is good at, and that is spending money. Allen Greene, Christopher Roberts and the other powerbrokers need to open the account more and more for Thompson and his Tigers.

Plainsman Park is a lovely venue. That is true in every way. Yet many upgrades are needed to make it one of the best in the SEC and country, something this program deserves. There are no suites that could quickly sell out for a high price. The press box is not even close to being ample in space. Oh, and the environment you walk into at places like LSU, Texas A&M and other sites in the conference? That is lacking but is an easy fix.

Add seats on the left-field wall. Build a deck in right-field where fans can set up tents and tailgate, watch the game and, most importantly, get rowdy. While a good addition for the 2022 season, the beer tent is still a tough place to watch the game from. I’m not saying expand the stadium. The current capacity of 4,096 is good enough, but changes are necessary for the structure of the seating.

We saw what the atmosphere could be during the NCAA Regional. It was electric, with fans locked in on every pitch. The players said they could feel that on the field and that it made a difference. Granted, it isn’t easy to bring that type of passion to every game, but when you see Plainsman Park at its best, you want it more and know it is possible.

But let’s get back to Thompson and what he has achieved even without all of the support he deserves. No coach in Omaha has a more significant competitive advantage he must overcome than Butch. He’s done a hell of a job since taking over the program, one stuck in reverse for so long. The talent continues to get better, and he gets everything from his players on and off the field. He also gives everything to the program, including ensuring everyone on his staff is taken care of before he considers himself. For all he does, only five head coaches in the conference make less than him. But, unlike some of them, he’s earned every single dollar.

So with Oklahoma making major renovations to ensure they are on par with SEC programs when it joins the conference and other schools such as Tennessee and Kentucky upgrading their facilities, Auburn must join the arms race.

Thompson and his baseball program are hot stocks right now. It’s time for Auburn to make a massive investment.