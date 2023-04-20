But even if Thompson doesn't say it – and frankly, I would be shocked if he didn't – he must know that this weekend series is about as critical as they come for his team and its season.

He will talk about staying in the fight, competing on every out and pitch and likely about his days in Starkville, where he served as an assistant from 2009-15.

Butch Thompson meets with the media on Thursday afternoon ahead of Auburn's three-game series against Mississippi State this weekend. The coach will like what he saw on Tuesday from his team, a 13-3 mercy-rule win that stopped a two-game losing streak.

There have been struggles for the Tigers in 2023, especially in conference play, where they sit next-to-last in the SEC West at 5-10. When Auburn has been hitting the ball, pitching has failed to back them up. And, as we saw in the two losses to Alabama last weekend, the opposite came true. Sure, missing ace pitcher Joseph Gonzalez has hurt both on the field and mentally with this pitching staff, as the Puerto Rico native is known to go seven or eight innings a start, taking pressure and duress off of the bullpen.

But the Tigers must deal with the cards they are currently being dealt. If they want to make any noise in the NCAA Tournament and possibly go on another magical ride to Omaha, winning this weekend is imperative. After a horrid start to conference play, the Bulldogs come in playing good baseball, winners of five of their last six SEC games, including an impressive series wins against Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

Chris Lemonis' squad also stands at 5-10 in the conference, and only a tie by Auburn against USC keeps the two teams from having the same overall record. In one latest bracketology, State is one of the last five teams in, while the Tigers see themselves as one of the last five out. The difference between playing in a regional or having the season end early is razor-thin.

But there isn't any panic with Thompson, his staff, and players. They are aware of the job that they have in front of them, and if you are looking for a positive, it's that the Tigers have been good at home, going 16-6-1 in the friendly confines of Plainsman Park.

The Tigers can't slip up this weekend, though. With a trip to South Carolina followed by a visit from a loaded LSU team to follow, the schedule gets a bit rough before easing up to end the regular-season slate. Auburn and Mississippi State are fighting for position in the SEC Tournament and the right to hear their name called on Selection Sunday. Lose this series, and it will be extremely tough for Thompson's squad to see a regional in its future.

It was near the beginning of the season when Thompson stated how important the first few weeks were for the Tigers due to a lot of the unknowns from pitching rotation to the batting order. With a plethora of newcomers, along with veterans taking on new roles, the eighth-year Auburn coach didn't know what the identity of his squad would be.

He should know precisely what it is now. And, if he wants the opportunity to lead his team to Omaha for the third time in four full seasons, the Tigers must emerge victorious out of this weekend.

It may not be do-or-die, but it is as close as it comes.