Let’s all be honest: at 11 a.m. on Saturday, we will all be irrationally excited to turn the channel to CBSSN to watch Western Kentucky (hey, Auburn plays them this year!) host Austin Peay in the first FBS game of the year. How amazing does that sound? I will never be more pumped to have Hilltoppers and Governors – two top-notch nicknames, by the way – take the field. And, just 30 minutes later, we can flip to FOX and watch Scott Frost’s likely final season as Nebraska’s head coach begins with a matchup against Northwestern in Ireland. Top of the morning, indeed! College football is back, everyone, and we can start setting our schedules to the minute every Saturday. Is someone having a wedding? Forget them. They should know better. Does the wife/husband/companion want to go apple picking? I don’t think so. Not on my watch. Our butt has a date with our couch/recliner for the next 12-plus hours. They can have your attention the rest of the week. So yes, it is time for the return of the great sport of college football, so a lot will be happening, and there will be a lot of thoughts to have over the ensuing weeks and months. Therefore, I must clear my head and get my random thoughts out. So here we go with another edition of my ramblings.

Aubie leads Tiger Walk. (Jake Crandall/USA TODAY Sports)

- Family has become the most overused word in college sports, and only because every school is like, “No, we are a REAL family.” We get it. Every team is a family. - Remember when higher-ups at Alabama played “Take the Money and Run” and “Son of a Preacher Man” when Cam Newton took the field before the 2010 Iron Bowl and then blamed it on some student assistant, only for that to be proven false? What a classy place. - If I were to rank the best interviews on this Auburn team as of right now, I would put Colby Wooden at the top, with Derick Hall, Wesley Steiner and Oscar Chapman coming next. - Have you watched the documentary on Manti T’eo getting catfished? Holy crap, I had either forgotten or didn’t know some of it. It was befuddling. Also, please never have Dr. Phil on my television screen ever again. Thank you. - If I were a famous boxer, I would only allow people to take pictures with me if, and only if, they don’t make that stupid clenched jaw/forming a fist pose. Why is that even a thing? - The fact the SEC might lose the CBS theme has me curled up in a fetal position and balling. That belongs to us, damn it! - People forget how good Owen Pappoe was in 2020. The linebacker made 93 total tackles, six tackles for a loss, four sacks and intercepted a pass in just 11 games. Don’t sleep on him having a great year. - Sorry to borrow from Peter Griffin, but you know what used to grind my gears as a kid? People who hadn’t seen me in three years or so saying, “Wow, you’ve really grown.” Well, what did you expect? Me to go all Benjamin Button? - I’m interested in seeing how big the attendance will be for the first two games. Considering they are night games, the heat will mostly be gone, so that helps, but the opponents aren’t that exciting. Will people save everything for Penn State?

Bryan Harsin celebrates with fans after defeating Arkansas. (Todd Van Emst/Auburn Athletics)