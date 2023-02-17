AUBURN | As Auburn tried to battle back from an early 2-1 deficit, three guys stood under the beer tent, cups full and intently watching the Tigers. Sure, they were a little chilly, but it wasn't nearly as cold as they are used to. The trio – Aubrey Malpass, Kyle Muhal and Ethan Denslow – are all from Denver, where the 45-degree or so temperature at first pitch wasn't close as it can get in the Rockies. But, along with all hailing from the Mile High City, the Auburn students have something else in common: their love for the Tigers and their favorite player, Cole Foster. "He actually got to go to Omaha last year for the World Series," Muhal said of Malpass. "And then to see us come up a little bit short, a little bit frustrating, but I'm glad we get to get back out here and just watch us. So I'm excited to see the new team."

The Auburn Tigers opened the 2023 season with a win against Indiana. (Auburn Athletics)

Enjoying their beers, the Tigers answered with three runs in the third inning to take a 4-2 lead. Auburn added two more apiece in the next two innings. That is when Amy and Rod Goforth, the parents of Indiana second baseman Evan Goforth, decided that a beer was in store. Their son, a sophomore out of Borden, Ind., just north of Louisville, Ky., was getting the start and batting ninth. They are enjoying their time on the Plains so far, but probably not as much as their son. "It's a lot of fun for us, but I know it's incredible for him just to have that experience to be on a team that's just so supportive of each other," Rod Goforth said. "It's just a really good bond that they've all developed. They're pumped. I'm just happy for him, man. I just wanna come out and see it every day I can." I'm confident that every parent feels the same way the Goforths, who plan on staying for all three games, feel. While it was pretty frigid, the attendance barely dropped off as Auburn fans were waiting to see a team mixed with veterans and newcomers. One of the new faces, Ike Irish, made a big splash, going 3-of-5 at the plate with a double at RBI from the three-spot. Yet another, Justin Kirby, proved just as capable in the cleanup slot, swatting a two-run homer over the left-field wall and finishing with three walks. A familiar face, Michael Floyd, who can be seen leading The Jungle and every student section possible during his time at Auburn, was, of course, also there. He took in Hugh Freeze's first pitch – the coach bounced it in front of the plate and then asked for another try – and was doing his job pumping everyone up. From Brewton, Ala., the cold had to be getting to him, but he wasn't going to let it stop him from what he does best: support the Tigers. "I think it goes back to the everything school mantra," Floyd said. "Basketball is on the up and coming, and now baseball is finally here. This team is fresh off of a College World Series appearance, and they brought back some great talent. Coach Thompson has a great style."

Three Auburn students enjoying Opening Day at Plainsman Park. (Brian Stultz/AuburnSports.com)