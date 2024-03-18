When Broome came to Auburn before last season, Cardwell could have been jealous. After paying his dues as a backup for two seasons, he could have been envious that another guy was coming in to take his minutes. And, in Broome's case, he could have seen Cardwell get all the love and affection from Auburn fans and wondered why it didn't come as easy for him.

Cardwell was getting substituted out of the SEC Tournament final as Auburn had put Florida away with a big second-half run. The Tigers had clinched the title, but at that moment, what stood out was the pure admiration these two had for each other.

NASHVILLE | At mid-court of Bridgestone Arena, Johni Broome and Dylan Cardwell embraced, hugging each other like you would a family member.

That's not these two guys and definitely not this team. Listening to Broome on Saturday night after the Tigers' victory over Mississippi State, you could see his admiration for his compadre in the middle of the lane.

"The reason why I'm okay with being on the bench is because I know Dylan's behind me and I love when he's on the court because we have a great relationship," Broome said.

Oh, and then there is this from Broome.

"Dylan's my guy," he said. "I feel like we're the best fives in the nation and I feel like he doesn't get appreciation as he should. To me, he should've won defensive player of the year in the SEC. People don't see how much he does for our team and how valuable he is to me. I love that guy."

When asked about what is different about this team compared to years past following winning the SEC title, Cardwell was blunt.

"Man, we're just brothers," he said. "At the end of the day, we love each other. We're our biggest cheerleaders. No one's upset by anybody else's success. Everyone cheers it on. And so that's what was different from any team of years past. They're no cliques. It's just amazing."

Whatever chemistry struggles the Tigers had last season—and I'm confident there were some—have disappeared, and the team is better for it. Even K.D. Johnson, the so-called maniac of the roster, has a companion in Chad Baker-Mazara, who has become Enemy No. 1 for opposing teams due to his competitive nature and, yes, ability to get in the heads of his opponents.

And if you dare question K.D.'s loyalty to his teammates, watch how he reacts when he's on the bench. On Sunday, he was going crazy after every big basket, jumping up and down as if it was him scoring. He waved a towel so enthusiastically that you might have thought he was a fan, not a player.

In fact, Johnson was asked after the game whether he or Baker-Mazara is the craziest person on the team. After some consideration, he answered like a polished politician.

"I can say both, but he get turned up off anything," Johnson said. "Me seeing my teammates just making shots and making plays. I give them energy off just doing that so I can say both."

You can write this down to them, saying this stuff when everything is going well, but Bruce Pearl, who has been a head coach for more than 30 years, speaks out about it, and you listen.

Standing on the podium close to where Broome and Cardwell embraced just minutes earlier, Pearl called this the closest team he has ever coached. Not in a private interview, either. But on national television with Auburn fans hanging on every word.

This team has already made history by becoming just the third Auburn squad to win an SEC Tournament title, but so much more is possible. The locker room chemistry and admiration each person in that room has for each other are big parts of that.

"We're playing for a coach, BP, the staff we have, the players that we have, the bonding that we have, the chemistry that we have," Broome said after Sunday's victory. "It just makes it more special. I wanted it for myself, but I wanted to see the smiles on my teammates' faces and my coaches' faces because we worked so hard to be here."

That should put a smile on every Auburn fan's face.