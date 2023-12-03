That's basically what college football has become after one of the biggest scam jobs since Sherwood Blount was financing the Pony Express in the 1980s. There's no reason for games in September-December. There is no reason for these student-athletes to put their bodies through hell, only for a committee to ignore what happened on the field and settle who is "worthy" of winning a national title off of it.

Cancel the regular season. Get rid of all of it. Let's start next season with a 12-team playoff decided by a bunch of suits in a boardroom by who they think should be in. No conferences. No conference championships. Nothing.

Florida State, one of the kings of college football in the modern era, did what it had to do this season to earn a playoff spot. They opened up the season with a beatdown of LSU. They closed it with an impressive win with a third-string quarterback against Louisville in the conference championship. The Seminoles ran the table. No defeats. No blemishes.

Mike Norvell had led FSU back to the playoff for the first time since 2014, when Jimbo Fisher was still a hot commodity in Tallahassee.

"Not so fast," said the suits who are more worried about ratings (read: money) than doing what is fair and right for the sport. They ignored an undefeated Power 5 team that had kept rolling even after star quarterback Jordan Travis unfortunately went down with a season-ending injury.

Their reasoning was that Florida State isn't the same team without Travis. Fair enough. They're not. But as I recall, Ohio State wasn't the same team without backup quarterback J.T. Barrett in 2014. The Buckeyes were also down to their third-string signal-caller at the end of the season. Did that cost them a spot in the playoff? We know better.

Alabama's a good team. Heck, the Crimson Tide might end up winning it all. But to say they belong over Florida State is hypocritical in every sense by the committee. Alabama wasn't exactly a world-beater this season, eking out victories against USF and Arkansas before needing a miracle from Jalen Milroe to beat Auburn. The combined records of those teams? 16-20.

Oh, and there's that little matter of a loss, at home, to Texas by 10 points. Yes, a team that was defeated by double digits in their own friendly confines got the nod over a team that didn't let an entire schedule of games slip them up was passed over by the Crimson Tide because ... well, the committee led by Boo Corrigan know the answer but would never say it, right? Definitely not on air in front of a national television audience, correct?

"The questions we do ask from a coaching standpoint is who do you want to play and who do you not want to play," Corrigan said.

Most of these guys, a majority actually, were never coaches, so I'm not quite sure how they can put their minds to that standpoint. It would be like me putting words into the mind of someone who works for NASA. That wouldn't make sense, and neither does this.

Actually, the only thing that makes sense is a bias toward the SEC, and yes, I understand I cover a team in that conference. However, despite all the success the SEC and Alabama have had, no team deserves the benefit of the doubt.

So, let's cancel the formalities of the regular season and conference title games, as they don't seem to make a lick of a difference anymore. Just have the committee tell us who they want for ratings and money purposes in the playoff and get on with it.

That's what is happening, and it's a shame because it is ruining what we love about the sport.