That rubber game against the Bulldogs was a must-win for Butch Thompson's side. If they had lost the series to a struggling MSU squad, and it looked likely early on that day, the team's confidence might have gone away, especially considering the two-week stretch of South Carolina and LSU awaiting. It felt like a big game for Auburn's NCAA Tournament hopes at the time, but it has turned into something even bigger: a momentum builder.

That Bryson Ware go-ahead homer and Cole Foster walk-off double, though, might have been the season's turning point as the Tigers are clicking at the right time.

It was seemingly an innocent win two Sundays ago. Once trailing by seven runs, Auburn made an epic comeback to take down Mississippi State 12-1 in a game that had almost everything possible happen on a baseball field.

Take a look back at 2019. Bruce Pearl's Tigers were struggling during February, losing three out of their five games, including a skull-dragging 80-53 loss to Kentucky in Rupp Arena. The chances to make March Madness hinged on them getting back on the winning track, starting with a date at Georgia. Much like Foster and Ware, Chuma Okeke came through in the clutch. Auburn wouldn't lose again until the Final Four after going on a run never seen on the Plains.

Taking the series at South Carolina was phenomenal. Winning two-of-three against top-ranked LSU is on a different level, especially considering that the Tigers did it. You can forgive the Friday night loss because there aren't many teams that can beat Paul Skenes, a likely top-five pick in the upcoming MLB draft.

The Tigers responded soundly, holding on for an 8-6 nail-biting victory on Saturday before blasting the Bayou Bengals 12-2 in the closer. Doesn't that sort of remind you of the 2019 SEC Tournament? A close victory followed by a rout. All the energy went the positive way as the Tigers stepped on the gas and didn't let it off until the final buzzer.

And when a team gets hot, especially when it matters as tournament time nears, the courage and morale of the team go to a new level. Ole Miss was declared dead last season after coming out of the gates slowly. Mike Bianco's job was on the line. So how did the Rebels respond? Just by winning the whole darn thing in Omaha.

We don't know what will happen with the Tigers this season. Could they lose in a regional? Yes. Could they surprise the college baseball world again with a trip to Omaha? Sure. Why the heck not? You can't count them out after what they've done the past two weekends.

Of course, keeping the momentum in Oxford this weekend and against Missouri is essential, and good teams won't overlook opponents or get complacent. As great as the 2021-22 Auburn basketball team was, the Tigers peaked too early.

That's not the case with Thompson's Tigers. Instead, they are rounding into form and look like a squad no one wants to reckon with when the tournament rolls around.

The goal is always to end the season in the College World Series. Auburn has done that in two out of the past three seasons. The way they are playing right now, don't be shocked if Butch and the boys achieve that again. If they do, everyone can look back at that comeback victory against Mississippi State as the pivotal moment of the season.