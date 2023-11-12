He must have known that a significant flip in 4-star Jamonta Waller, the No. 2 player in the state of Mississippi and, oh yeah, a talented pass rusher.

"Hopefully, in recruiting, we can go get us another pass rusher or two, hopefully, soon," the Auburn coach said and then laughed.

Hugh Freeze finished his press conference following Saturday's victory over Arkansas praising Auburn's pass rush but also foreshadowed what would come just 20-some minutes later.

It shouldn't come as a surprise. Momentum has been building on the Plains during the last few weeks as the Tigers have awakened from a four-game losing streak to win three straight, clinch bowl eligibility and play their most complete performance of the season on Saturday in Fayetteville, bullying the Razorbacks and their fans out of their stadium in what can only be called an ass whooping.

To say that Auburn is playing its best football of Freeze's first season is an understatement, albeit it coming against teams that are heavily struggling in their own right this season. But the opponents don't matter because with the roster this staff was handed and were able to put together in a matter of weeks, any win should be considered an achievement.

The offense, which was putrid at times earlier in the season, finally looks like a Freeze-led offense, and listening to the head coach, that makes sense. He was frustrated. For the first time in his coaching career, he wasn't the one calling the plays. After the close loss to Ole Miss, he put his foot down, and Payton Thorne and company have never slowed down since.

As for the defense, it is finally in full health, except for J.D. Rhym, who is taking time off for personal reasons. That showed on Saturday as Auburn made life a living h-e-double hockey sticks for KJ Jefferson and any Razorback that dared step on the field.

The momentum that carried over from the wins over Mississippi State and Vanderbilt was apparent from the first drive, with Thorne bowling over a Hog defender at the goal line, reminiscent of things we saw Cam Newton do so often back in 2010. If ever there was a moment where the swagger and confidence was in full effect for the Tigers, it was then.

And then, even after the rout and flip of Waller, Auburn's recruiting gained even more speed as Texas A&M fired Jimbo Fisher. There's probably an interested recruit just 30 minutes down Highway 280 who Freeze and every Auburn staff member contacted in the past three-plus hours. You would think that Cam Coleman's recruitment is wide open after the dismissal of Fisher in College Station, and you better believe that this staff will do everything and beyond to gain his attention.

So the Tigers go into the last two games at full speed, hitting fifth gear in a car racing toward an excellent finish. First, the New Mexico State Aggies are on hand, and if I were a gambling man, I would bet anything that Freeze and the rest of his staff that followed him from Liberty would like to put it on them after the disastrous day last season.

Then? Likely an Auburn team sitting at 7-4 and with all the confidence in the world welcoming the Alabama Crimson Tide in a game in Jordan-Hare Stadium, where anything and everything can happen. Will the Tigers beat Saban and knock them out of playoff contention? Maybe not. Can they? Of course. Nothing is out of the realm of possibility.

This is precisely the type of success expected when Freeze took the reins last November. And sure, there is still a lot of work to do to get this program to where they are competing for conference and national titles, not just celebrating getting to a bowl, but for Year 1, getting this amount of momentum going in the right direction is clearly a victory.

"Just really thrilled," Freeze said in his opening statement on Saturday night. "There's a lot of highlights. I'm just thankful for our administration, our school, our fans, that they're going to get to experience a bowl game somewhere. It's an exciting day for us."

Auburn fans can count on those exciting days occurring more and more.