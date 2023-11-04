You remember the California trip, right? It seems like a long time ago, but it was less than two months when Auburn fans confused the hell out of the police force in Berkeley with a Tiger Talk that they might never stop talking about and a noise in the stadium that Cal fans are not used to from any visiting opponent.

Amazed not that Auburn fans were the majority at Vanderbilt Stadium. That is not an unusual thing. But the fact that they simply took over the stadium for a team that sat 4-4 and marks the second time this season that War Eagle worshipers have made a difference on the road.

I wasn't in the stadium in Nashville. This was not my game to cover on the road, so I was sitting at a friend's house watching the game and was just amazed.

After the game, Hugh Freeze said it simply: "Our fans are incredible."

The head coach then took a beat and implored everyone in the room to write that. No need for the push, Hugh.

After a four-game losing streak that had some fans questioning this team, the Tigers have now won two in a row and are on the verge of being bowl-eligible. In the past, that might not mean a lot, but with the situation that this coaching staff stepped into, it matters a lot. Getting to a bowl allows for extra practice and an extra two weeks of this staff and team trying to gel.

But let's get back to the fans. It is a rebuilding situation on the Plains, but if you saw the crowd in Nashville, you would have thought the Tigers were trying to make their way to a national title. The Commodores had to deal with crowd noise while on offense in their own stadium, which must be frustrating for Vanderbilt players and coaches. As I said, it's not an unusual thing for the Commodores.

For most fan bases, a season like this wouldn't draw this type of away crowd. But there's something special about Auburn and the fans that keep returning no matter how many jabs and punches are thrown in their face. They keep rising, having faith that Freeze and his staff will turn this thing around. They spend their money to travel and attend these games because they know they can make a difference, every voice united by a simple goal.

With the win clinched and the Tigers running down the clock, Auburn fans raised their voice level to a peak as "Auburn!" came from one side and "Tigers!" from the other. If you closed your eyes, you would have thought you were in Jordan-Hare Stadium.

“It was crazy, “Jaylin Simpson said after the game. “I wasn’t expecting… I heard that we were going to have a lot of fans here. But I didn’t think it was going to be like… it was orange on both sides. Like our side was filled up and it was orange on their side. That was crazy, but our fans are great, man.”

This is what this program and this university mean to this fanbase. There's no quit. There's no giving in. There's only support, and that was evident on Saturday in Nashville when, for the second time this season, Auburn fans made an away venue their own.