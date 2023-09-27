You have to give Hugh Freeze a break. He's relatively new to Auburn, and this is his first time participating in the Deep South's Oldest Rivalry. So when he says he doesn't think there is as much hate between the two schools that meet up for the 128th time on Saturday, he's speaking from an outside perspective. But, oh, my friend, Hugh is going to learn. You see, he's aware that to be a successful coach at Auburn, you have to do two things on a consistent basis: beat Alabama and beat Georgia. But sometimes, the former overshadows the latter, especially when it comes to Freeze's success in the past taking down the Crimson Tide. Everyone knows how ugly the Iron Bowl rivalry can be because it has been reported on ad nauseam. You go anywhere in the United States wearing something Auburn, and some smart aleck will have a "Roll Tide" waiting for you.

But then there is Auburn vs. Georgia, probably the most overlooked nastiness rivalry in college football. Hugh probably has no idea about water hoses being turned on Dawgs fans as they stormed the field at Jordan-Hare in 1986. He might not understand if he sees the phrase "nothing smells worse than a wet dawg" anytime this week. There's still bitterness from the Georgia fan base towards Nick Fairley that will never go away, especially by Aaron Murray, who can't, or won't, stop talking about it. Bulldogs fans feel as if Fairley was putting some cheap shots on their quarterback and are still angry 13 years later. Just look at any UGA message board for why they hate Auburn. Fairley's name is bound to be near the top of a long list. Freeze probably doesn't know about the infamous Blackout game in Athens in 2007 when seemingly giddy at the result, Verne Lundquist was dancing to Soulja Boy in the broadcast booth. Or that Auburn paid them back ten years later with a beatdown and a little Soulja Boy themselves when the Bulldogs were ranked No. 1. Oh, and about that game. I wonder if Freeze knows that his good friend Gus Malzahn might have lit a fire under Kirby Smart, which likely exists today with his comment, "We whipped the dog crap out of them, didn't we?" Smart and the Bulldogs took that to heart and haven't lost to the Tigers since.