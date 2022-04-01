STULTZ: Attention, college basketball. Auburn's reloading

Of course, with the transfer portal and NIL playing a massive part in college basketball, many teams are finding it easy to do what they want to put out a quality roster each season. Need a veteran point guard to round out your backcourt? Boom. Get one of the many in the portal. Complete roster turnover? Pearl showed this past season that he could find the right guys for the right spots and let them thrive.

It’s a different world now, and Auburn and head coach Bruce Pearl are beautifully playing the game. There is no rebuilding on the Plains anymore. There is only reloading, and with the addition of Yohan Traore, the No. 8 player in the country, Pearl exemplifies why, like it or not, the Tigers will continue to be contenders.

There was a time, not too long ago, when even the elite of the elite in college basketball had to rebuild at one time or another. Now, for teams such as Duke and Kansas, this rebuild lasted for a short period. Replacing a 5-star talent with another makes the pieces of a puzzle a little easier to put together.

Student-athletes have more power than ever in where they want to play and who they want to play with. They need a coach that will empower their wishes. Many old-school coaches haven’t yet adjusted to this shift, and some have just decided to retire to avoid making the change. Pearl, and others, have used it to their advantage.

And the reloading began at Auburn before the portal became huge. Fresh off the school’s first Final Four appearance, the Tigers lost its top six scorers, and many predicted a slight falloff for Pearl’s squad in 2019-20. Instead, that team came out of the gates with 15 straight wins, finished 25-6 and was playing arguably its best when the season abruptly ended due to COVID. Yes, the Tigers struggled the following season, but it was a sign of things to come.

The Tigers have a 5-star coming in for the fourth straight recruiting class to put on the orange and blue. You used to see 5-star basketball players coming to Auburn as often as Pat Forde complimenting the Tigers, but now they are popping up as constantly as the next chicken finger place in Lee County.

Don’t forget that two other talented players are coming in with Traore. Chance Westry (No. 31 player in class) and Tre Donaldson (3-star guard) are coming to help provide even more depth in Auburn’s backcourt. And, as we have reported, Pearl isn’t just settled with these players, trying to add a sharpshooter to complement Wendell Green, Zep Jasper and K.D. Johnson.

Granted, how all of those guys will get playing time is a problem that Pearl and his staff will have to figure out, but after looking at how players took a backseat to stats and time on the court this season, I would expect it settled quickly. Pearl doesn’t guarantee players anything other than the chance to compete for playing time during the recruiting process. Some top players can’t handle that, while others thrive.

It’s all about figuring out the rhythm and flow of how you want your program to operate and run. For some, it’s bringing in a plethora of talented freshmen every season, hoping that they will click once it comes tournament time. For Auburn, it is about using a vast array of options involving veteran transfers, impressive freshmen, and guys willing to buy into their role.

That’s how Auburn has stopped from being a program needing a rebuild after a historic season to one that reloads in an instant. In the past, losing an uber-talent like Jabari Smith would make the Tigers trend downward. Instead, Pearl and Auburn are ready to take college basketball by storm yet again.

Get ready, Auburn fans. Another wild and exhilarating ride begins in seven months.