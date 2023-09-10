BERKELEY | Some of the coaching staff and players looked almost stunned. They had just gone through their first away Tiger Walk, and from the look on their faces and the way they spoke about the experience, they weren't expecting, well, that. Jake Thornton said he had never witnessed anything like it. And remember, the offensive line coach has been a part of coaching staffs at Ole Miss and Alabama. Marcus Harris, a veteran of these things, was also blown away. The defensive end spent part of his time with the media thanking the Auburn fans and telling them how much he loves them. Even the security guards outside Cal Memorial Stadium were in awe. Surrounded by thousands of Auburn fans just wanting to wish the Tigers good luck, they tried to keep control until realizing it was a lost cause.

Standing inside the stadium, you could hear the cheers and roars coming from the famous trek two hours before the game. I wonder what Cal fans were thinking when witnessing this pep rally/grand march into the stadium. If it was a sign of the support to come for Auburn inside the stadium, it was also a continuation of what was happening all over the Berkeley area during the hours prior.

Almost like they were lost and looking for their home, Auburn fans were out and about in Berkeley early on Saturday morning, wandering the streets trying to find a bar, any bar, that was open. Many were trying to settle into a spot to watch the early games, and all were looking to imbibe in some pregame spirits because, as everyone in attendance can tell you, tailgating spots were at a premium, if non-existent, on Cal's campus. I found myself in a throng of orange and blue at Raleigh's, where if you didn't look at the beer list or prices, you would have thought you had relocated to downtown Auburn. Sometimes, you can tell when a bar doesn't realize what is happening to it, and this is one of those times. Six or seven deep, Auburn fans lined up to get a beer or five, while the mere sight of a Cal fan was unusual. Then the cheers happened. Oh, did they happen. An older gentleman went table to table on the back patio, asking fans to join him in a Bodda Getta. "I don't want to look like an ass," he said. He didn't need to worry. The War Eagle afterward had a confident roar that likely woke up the neighbors. Later on, some Cal fans started to try a chant of their own. That didn't go over with the Auburn majority as another Bodda Getta rang through the place like it was SkyBar on a Saturday night. Fully hydrated and perhaps a bit inebriated, Auburn fans started heading to the stadium.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj5Tb21lIENhbCBmYW5zIGRlY2lkZWQgdG8gdHJ5IHNvbWUgY2hlZXJz LiBUaGV5IHdlcmUgcXVpY2tseSBlcmFzZWQgYnkgYSBsb3VkIEJvZGRhIEdl dHRhLiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vY3BVOGNXMzM2SCI+cGljLnR3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL2NwVThjVzMzNkg8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgQnJpYW4gU3R1 bHR6IChAYnJpYW5qc3R1bHR6KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIu Y29tL2JyaWFuanN0dWx0ei9zdGF0dXMvMTcwMDYzNTU1Nzk2MDA1Njk4Mj9y ZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVFdGZ3Ij5TZXB0ZW1iZXIgOSwgMjAyMzwvYT48L2Js b2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3BsYXRmb3Jt LnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04Ij48L3Nj cmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK