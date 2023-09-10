STULTZ: Applaud yourself, Auburn fans. You outdid yourself
BERKELEY | Some of the coaching staff and players looked almost stunned. They had just gone through their first away Tiger Walk, and from the look on their faces and the way they spoke about the experience, they weren't expecting, well, that.
Jake Thornton said he had never witnessed anything like it. And remember, the offensive line coach has been a part of coaching staffs at Ole Miss and Alabama. Marcus Harris, a veteran of these things, was also blown away. The defensive end spent part of his time with the media thanking the Auburn fans and telling them how much he loves them.
Even the security guards outside Cal Memorial Stadium were in awe. Surrounded by thousands of Auburn fans just wanting to wish the Tigers good luck, they tried to keep control until realizing it was a lost cause.
Standing inside the stadium, you could hear the cheers and roars coming from the famous trek two hours before the game. I wonder what Cal fans were thinking when witnessing this pep rally/grand march into the stadium.
If it was a sign of the support to come for Auburn inside the stadium, it was also a continuation of what was happening all over the Berkeley area during the hours prior.
Almost like they were lost and looking for their home, Auburn fans were out and about in Berkeley early on Saturday morning, wandering the streets trying to find a bar, any bar, that was open. Many were trying to settle into a spot to watch the early games, and all were looking to imbibe in some pregame spirits because, as everyone in attendance can tell you, tailgating spots were at a premium, if non-existent, on Cal's campus.
I found myself in a throng of orange and blue at Raleigh's, where if you didn't look at the beer list or prices, you would have thought you had relocated to downtown Auburn. Sometimes, you can tell when a bar doesn't realize what is happening to it, and this is one of those times. Six or seven deep, Auburn fans lined up to get a beer or five, while the mere sight of a Cal fan was unusual.
Then the cheers happened. Oh, did they happen. An older gentleman went table to table on the back patio, asking fans to join him in a Bodda Getta. "I don't want to look like an ass," he said.
He didn't need to worry. The War Eagle afterward had a confident roar that likely woke up the neighbors. Later on, some Cal fans started to try a chant of their own. That didn't go over with the Auburn majority as another Bodda Getta rang through the place like it was SkyBar on a Saturday night.
Fully hydrated and perhaps a bit inebriated, Auburn fans started heading to the stadium.
No offense to last week's White Out, the All Navy game or when Auburn stripes out the stadium, but nothing looks better than sections full of orange. It pops. That was evident when more than 10,000 (the exact number we will never know; it could be 15,000) War Eagle bellowers started filling Memorial Stadium. They roared when each unit took the field during pregame warmup, saving an extra decibel for the sighting of Jarquez Hunter in pads on the field, all signs pointing toward his return.
Little did they all know what an impact they would have on the game.
With the offense struggling, to say the least, and the defense continually with its backs against the wall, the Auburn faithful kept roaring and willing the Tigers to stay in the game. Don't think it made a difference? Please.
"As a player, truthfully, I'm so grateful to be out there and having basically like a home-field advantage, just having the student section there and people so excited to see us play," said Eugene Asante, the star of Auburn's defensive effort in the game. "I'm just so grateful to be a part of it."
"They give us energy when we don't have it ourselves," Harris said. "I just want you all to keep coming to all our games, away and home. That gives us so much energy that y'all don't know. We feed off their energy, and we keep going. We love the energy you all gave us tonight."
When Payton Thorne connected with Rivaldo Fairweather for the go-ahead touchdown, rightfully in front of the main Auburn section, the roar sounded like Jordan-Hare Stadium. While you could hear the words of "War Eagle" being sung, it wasn't until the "A-U-B-U-R-N" part of "Glory, Glory to Ole Auburn" that the decibel level was taken to another level.
With the clock running down and victory secured, Auburn fans had finally accomplished what they were determined to do since this game was scheduled: complete the takeover of Berkeley. Almost all of the team conducted a quick handshake with the Cal Bears, who gave them fits all night, before sprinting right over to the corner of the stadium where the band and thousands of orange-clad supporters were ready to congratulate their heroes. Fresh off his first road victory as the Auburn head coach, Hugh Freeze was close to being the first that made his way to them.
It was a fitting end to a trip that Auburn fans had planned for some time. Some made an entire five or six days out of it, heading down to Monterey to play some golf (I certainly did) or to Napa Valley for wine tasting and unforgettable meals. The citizens of Berkeley, certainly the bartenders, will always remember the weekend that Auburn fans rolled into their city and made a game played 2,093 miles as the crow flies into a home-field environment.
As Freeze wrapped up his press conference following the victory late Saturday night, he was asked about the experience and how important the support from Auburn fans was to him and his team. The coach couldn't have put it any better.
"Come on, man," he said with a smile. "I was blown away. Honestly, I had no clue, and I told our team, and I mean this, that doesn't happen most places, not for a trip like this. That just doesn't happen."