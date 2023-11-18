We knew there would be growing pains in Hugh Freeze's first year, but getting manhandled by New Mexico State wasn't exactly one of the pains we thought would come up on the list. The Aggies did what they wanted to do when they wanted to do it. They controlled the line of scrimmage and looked like they were having a Sunday throw in the backyard on 3rd and 4th downs. On 3rd and goal from the 17-yard line in the third quarter, Auburn's defense had a shot at keeping it a one-score game. Instead, Diego Pavia hit a wide-open receiver for a touchdown. The NMSU quarterback put the game away with a 4th-down touchdown pass in the corner of the end zone that sent unhappy Auburn fans rushing to the exit.

What the Tigers did instead was lay an egg the size of Jordan-Hare Stadium. It is one thing to lose to an opponent you are supposed to handle easily, but getting run out of your own stadium is another. It was embarrassing on so many levels, starting with the amount of focus and enthusiasm that everyone on the west sidelines showed during the 60 minutes.

AUBURN | Coming off its best game of the season, Auburn had the opportunity to continue its momentum and make the Iron Bowl one of the most looked-forward-to games of the week.

The offense, which was clicking last week in a 48-10 victory over Arkansas, had no answers for the Aggies' defense, looking as putrid as they had earlier in the season. Jarquez Hunter, who had rushed for more than 100 yards in three straight games, was nowhere to be seen. The running back finished with 27 yards on eight carries.

In all, it was a performance that will give Freeze and his coaching staff no goodwill despite the amount of good they have done since arriving a year ago. And let's face it: this falls directly on the head coach himself. He spoke on Monday about the maturity that this team needed to prepare for a game that could very well be overlooked with Alabama looming next Saturday. It seems no one received that message.

A 26-point underdog came into Auburn and put the Tigers' tails in between their legs for them. Yes, New Mexico State is 9-3 and has a talented quarterback, but this is not a team that should be able to do this to Auburn, no matter the circumstances. Heading in, the Aggies were 0-24 against SEC teams. Now, they have one of the best wins in program history while Auburn suffers possibly its worst loss, at least in the modern era.

There was no discipline. The Tigers' secondary was flagged for three pass interference calls in the first quarter alone. The offensive line couldn't stop false starting in a home game. No momentum, no fire, no killer mentality. Absolutely nothing.

Credit to New Mexico State and head coach Jerry Kill as they outplayed the Tigers in every facet of the game. They didn't need a miracle or lucky bounces to pull off the upset. They were simply the better team.

This will be a loss that stings Freeze for quite some time and one that will be remembered as one of the worst performances in Auburn's history. New Mexico State might have talent, but there is no excuse for getting dismantled by the Aggies.

"Our university deserves a better effort than that," Freeze said afterward.

Yes, it does.