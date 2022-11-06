Cadillac Williams, fresh off his first game as a head coach, confessed that his sleep schedule had been practically non-existent since Monday when the news broke of Bryan Harsin's firing, and suddenly he was the man in charge.

Colby Wooden was famished. The Auburn defensive lineman admitted as much once he was done with postgame interviews, saying even in the third quarter of the Tigers' overtime loss to Mississippi State on Saturday, he found himself yearning for food.

There were a lot of late hours in the Auburn football offices as what was left of the coaching staff tried to gameplan for the Bulldogs. The hours spent scrambling and trying to figure out responsibilities would make even a college student at final exam time terrified.

Whatever energy the Auburn coaches and players had was exhausted as Saturday night's game continued way past a usual bedtime, going into the four-hour mark before Jo'Quavious Marks scored from five yards out to end the back-and-forth battle. Even the fans seemed exhausted as they made their way to the exit after the emotional ups and downs that occurred, maybe just from the fourth quarter alone.

As Cadillac said, this upcoming week will be much easier for everyone in the building. There will be more structure and a lot fewer questions. A firing in the middle of a season brings chaos. While Jeff Schmedding remained the defensive coordinator, Ike Hilliard and Will Friend, named co-offensive coordinators, had to figure out a game plan for Robby Ashford and company, and fast, along with their responsibilities as wide receivers and offensive line coach, respectively.

The unknown had to keep the players up at night, as well. Not knowing who would still be in the office the next day. Not knowing if a teammate would ultimately enter the transfer portal. Just not knowing.

Derick Hall, familiar with coaching changes after going through the Gus Malzahn dismissal, spoke on the difference between that and this week.

"It was new waters for all of us," he said. "We're all treading new waters."

The Tigers found themselves almost drowning after a slow start, falling behind early 24-3 before a valiant comeback that had them a minute-plus from pulling out the victory. Did tired legs – and possibly minds – finally catch up at the end? Possibly. And if that is the case, it is understandable. It was the week of all weeks: emotional and draining.

Auburn coaches, players and support staff were put through the wringer this week. Fires had to be put out. A program was tested, and they came out on the other end better because of it.

Let's just hope Colby finally found some food.