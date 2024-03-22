Chad Baker-Mazara was nowhere to be seen. Neither was Aden Holloway or K.D. Johnson.

Spokane, Wash. | Tre Donaldson told us not to film him being interviewed. Chaney Johnson had on his headphones, trying to ignore the media. Jaylin Williams spoke as an Auburn Tiger for the last time.

If Auburn's locker room was ecstatic and pumping music following Sunday's SEC title victory, it was the complete opposite after Yale had magically ended the Tigers' season in a 78-76 upset that will haunt those on this team, staff and their fans for a long time.

It was the least likely ending to Auburn's year. The Tigers came in with all the momentum to make a deep run in the tournament, winners of six straight, a dominant performance against Florida in the conference title and a deep bench that would wear down other teams, especially the Bulldogs.

It started with a bad omen. Hours after being surprised by his father, Chad Baker-Mazara, usually the instigator, was instigated into a flagrant two and ejection.

But it seemed that wouldn't matter as Auburn continued to take 10-point leads in the second half. But a funny thing happened. Yale wouldn't go away. A team full of kids who will go on and rule the corporate world were now getting the best of Auburn. John Poulakidas pulled his version of what Oakland's Jack Gohlke did to Kentucky the previous day. Every single time he shot, you just figured it was going in, no matter from where or how well he was guarded.

Auburn's last-second prayer by K.D. Johnson went off the rim, and suddenly a season was over. So were the college careers of Broome, Williams, K.D. Johnson, Chris Moore and possibly Dylan Cardwell.

Cardwell sat in front of the cameras and expressed his pride in this team and his teammates. He claimed that he has yet to consider whether or not he will come back for another year, although he has an extra year of eligibility. If I had a wager, I'd guess he would return, not wanting to end his career on a sour note.

There will be 67 other locker rooms scattered across the country like this. It's inevitable that just one team will be celebrating after the last game. But for Auburn, it came way earlier than anyone ever thought. It was shocking, and you could see the look on the faces of each person in the room.

Disbelief. Reality setting in that this was over. A tournament cut too short.

"I texted my mom," Williams said. "I told her I was sorry. She was like, 'It's OK, Jaylin. You're always a winner.' That really hit me. I'm more than just a basketball player. That just hit me."

Someday soon, his teammates will realize that, but not now. Not on a glum day in Spokane, Wash., after the disappointing end to a great season.