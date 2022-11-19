Auburn rushed for 181 yards in the second half to pull away for a 41-17 win over the Hilltoppers Saturday night at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

It worked for a while but the Tigers kept pounding and kept pounding until it didn’t.

"One thing a good coach has to have is to know how to get the ball to their best players," said AU coach Cadillac Williams. "Come halftime we challenged the offensive line. I told them they are getting their butt kicked in the trenches. I look right at the running backs and tell them to break tackles. We need extra yards.

"It is a combination of all of that. The players responded to what they have been doing all year.”

Tank Bigsby and Jarquez Hunter both topped the 100-yard mark for a second-consecutive game. Bigsby had just 24 yards on his first 12 carries before gaining 86 on his final six including a 35-yard touchdown.

He finished with 110 yards and two touchdowns on 18 carries to increase his career totals to 2,845, which ranks 7th all-time in school history.

“I think that was the expectation going into this year and we finally figured out how to get both of them involved and they both rushed for over 100 yards," said left tackle Kilian Zierer. "We know they can make one, two, or three guys miss. If we stay in our blocks they can take it to the house like they did today.”