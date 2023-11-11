“I have been pretty open about the fact that I think going to a bowl game in Year 1 is desired, needed, wanted,” said Freeze. “I want the extra practices, I want our seniors to be honored, I want the program, our fans to still have the same energy moving into Year 2.

But he’s making an exception this year. He wants the Tigers to earn a postseason bowl bid.

AUBURN | Hugh Freeze is not big on setting preseason goals. For Auburn’s first-year coach, it’s more about the day-by-day process of getting better on and off the field.

“And I think all of that is a part of us getting to a bowl. We've been able to do that at each stop we've taken over and I want to do it here. And I think our kids want to do it here, but you've got to earn it.”

Auburn’s players are definitely on board with the importance of earning a bowl bid, which they can do this Saturday with a win at Arkansas.

Both SEC West rivals are fighting for postseason play. The Tigers, 5-4 overall and 2-4 in the SEC, just need one win in their final three games to clinch a bid. The Razorbacks, 3-6 and 1-5, need to win out.

“It would mean a lot,” said cornerback D.J. James. “Everybody's working toward it, everybody wants it -- and you can see it. From an offensive and defensive standpoint, everybody wants it.”

Probably the biggest obstacle to AU clinching this Saturday is Arkansas quarterback K.J. Jefferson. The senior led UA to an upset win at Florida last week accounting for 347 yards passing and rushing a three touchdowns.

Arkansas fired offensive coordinator Dan Enos following a 7-3 home loss against Mississippi State and the team responded with its best performance of the season at UF.

“Our defense, we take challenges like this personally,” said nickel Keionte Scott of facing Jefferson. “With them getting some momentum and us having some momentum, it’s going to be fun.

“I feel like we hunt the ball very well. It’s going to be a challenge. Our mindset this week and what I’m going to tell the guys is if you get him, hold onto him. We’re on the way."

Kickoff at Razorback Stadium is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT Saturday on SEC Network.