KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Auburn can make program history Sunday. Auburn (29-9) made quick work of another blue blood, as it took care of North Carolina in the second half of the Sweet 16.. The Elite Eight matchup is a fitting obstacle between Auburn and the first Final Four appearance in program history. Kentucky (30-6) is the last team Auburn lost to before it began the 11-game streak it's on right now. The two teams will tip off in the Sprint Center at 1:20 p.m. CT. The winner of that matchup will face No. 1-seed Virginia in the Final Four. Here are the storylines to follow heading into Auburn-Kentucky.

1. Moving on without Chuma Okeke

The hashtag started to make its Twitter rounds Saturday: #DoItForChuma. Chuma Okeke's MRI revealed what Auburn players and coaches feared — that the sophomore forward's season was over due to an ACL tear. It created a solemn atmosphere on a day that should've been one of the happiest moments in program history. Even worse, Auburn must now face Kentucky, an Achilles heel for the Tigers this season. They must defeat a Wildcats team that was one of the only times all season even Okeke — the team's most valuable player — lost his head-to-head matchup. Now, Auburn must respond to the immediate loss by playing a team that won by 27 points on Feb. 23. "We're going to subtract Chuma. We lost by 27 when we had Chuma," Bruce Pearl said. "It's a tough matchup for us." Nobody in Auburn's locker room denies it lost its best player. Likewise, however, nobody is going to let the Okeke loss be an excuse. In fact, the Tigers will take the opposite approach. "It's going — it's going to motivate us, knowing that one of our soldiers aren't able to be out there and battle with us," Bryce Brown said. But the question must be asked: How does Auburn do it? Samir Doughty, one of the brightest basketball minds on the team, gave his take on what it is about Okeke that makes him so dangerous. The simple answer was that he can do everything, and he can do it all better than just about anyone in college basketball. Replacing someone like that is nearly impossible, but the Tigers have to find a way to do it against Kentucky. "Everything. He’s one of our best players in every single category. As far as rebounding, defense, making shots, making plays for others, he’s the best at every one of those categories," Doughty said. "It’s going to be some pretty big shoes to fill, but whoever’s stepping up in that position will be ready. I’m pretty sure Chuma will have ultimate trust in whoever’s stepping up in that position also." Auburn doesn't lack confidence because of the missing piece. Pearl said it'll mean more minutes for Horace Spencer, Anfernee McLemore, Danjel Purifoy and Austin Wiley. Players hinted that, depending how the game goes, Malik Dunbar could see some power forward minutes, as well. Spencer is most likely to be in the starting lineup at the 4, but it's going to take a night full of creative rotations by Pearl. Purifoy and Wiley, especially, will likely see much increased minutes from most of the season previously. Purifoy, in particular, is coming off one of the best, most unexpected performances of his Auburn career. He knows it'll be on him to replicate that performance in Okeke's honor. "It’s going to be as important as it has all season long. I’m going to bring my game, and I’m not going to stand down for nobody," Purifoy said. "Defend how we’ve been defending. We’ll come out with a win. It hasn’t been too much [basketball talk] about Chuma even though Chuma’s on our minds heavily right now. But we’ve still gotta go out and play because that’s what he’d want us to do."

2. What John Calipari said about Auburn

Here are some of the highlights of Auburn-related quotes by John Calipari during Saturday's media day. Calipari on the Chuma Okeke news: "We were all like — you shake your head as a player, you know, that's out there. You know what I'm saying? Every one of us were -- makes you physically ill. You know, this is a sport that that happens at times, and you don't want to see it happen to anybody. And the crazy thing is, you know, not only is their team playing as well as any team in the country right now, they're beating people by 25. Not only is that the case, he was playing as though he was their best player, which he probably was." Calipari on the 27-point win earlier this season: "Let me say something, because I watched that tape. They haven't watched the tape. I watched it twice, as a matter of fact. We made more 3s than we've made most of the season. PJ [Washington] made five himself. You ready for this? Ashton [Hagans] had four. Hear what I just said now. And so all of a sudden, you know, we have a lot of 3s we normally didn't make, which was the difference in the game. And they missed a lot of shots.When I watched the game, it was close for awhile, and all of a sudden PJ went corner, PJ went top, PJ went wing, and all of a sudden, we're up 12. It kind the got away because they missed some shots. Reid didn't play in that game. The rim was protected by both Nick [Richards] and EJ [Mongtomery]. They wanted EJ a little bit. Nick went in, they blocked shots, we made those tough, and that's what happened.They've won 11 games in a row. The game has no bearing on this game, really doesn't." Calipari on Bruce Pearl's turnaround at Auburn: "Well, he's gotten a program where people are absolutely excited. And Sonny Smith back in the day had it rolling. He had that guy — what's his name? — Charles, what's his last name? That big guy with the big head. What's his name? Oh, Charles Barkley. I peed on a statue down there, just so you know. But, you know, when you take over, you have to change the culture, and he's done that. And, you know, they struggled some in the middle of our league. They lost a bunch of games, and it tells you something. I always say when things are going good, that's not coaching. When things are — it's looking bleak and everybody is running, now let me see you coach. Let me see you do it when you're up against it, when people are doubting, when they're — the outside clutter is starting to overwhelm, how do you coach now?You know, for him to do what he did in that stretch and now they're 11 in a row, I'm telling you, there's no team in the country playing better than them right now. We have total respect and really good players who compete and play really hard." Calipari on if Auburn resembles anyone: "They do a lot of stuff that Wofford does. They're going to shoot 30 3s. They shot 37 last game. There's all kind of ways of doing this. One of the ways is we're going to rely on 3-point shooting. The other way of doing this, we're going to play basketball and if they give us 3s, we'll take them. If we're spaced out there — I think there's not a college coach right now that doesn't space to the 3-point line. Whether they shoot 30 3s or 20 3s, one of the best teams in the country. One of the best coached teams in the country was Tennessee. They shot about 18, 19, 3s a game. Literally one of the best teams in the country.We played them. They were wars. They were veterans. They didn't turn it over. They created good shots. They moved the ball. They would guard physical, and they only took 18, 19, 3s. There's all kind of ways of doing this.Bruce, here is the other, if you have really good shooters why wouldn't you do it? He has really good shooters. They shoot them, 25 percent are in transition, another 30 percent of them are on pick and rolls, and the rest of them are off drives and extra passes and finding an extra man."

3. An intriguing Harper/McCormick vs. Hagans matchup

The Jared Harper-J'Von McComrick tandem has been unguardable in March. They are two of the quickest guards in the entire country. When they're on the floor together, as Pearl says, Auburn is small, but the Tigers are fast. It makes for a great matchup Sunday when the Auburn duo will be defended for most of the day by Ashton Hagans, who is considered one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball. Hagans had this to say about Auburn's speedy backcourt. "Just got to keep them in front of you," Hagans said. "You've got to make them make a basketball play and put the ball on the floor. Try to get them to go up against the length that we have. ... I'm a competitor, so I want to go out there and compete against the best." McCormick, who laughs at the notion anyone can keep him in front, said Hagans' length and anticipation creates the biggest problem. But that didn't stop McCormick from reacting the same way he normally does to the idea Hagans will be able to stop them either. He used some choice words to describe that matchup. "He still can’t stay in front of either of us. That’s pretty much it," McCormick said. "Personally, no, I don’t think [Hagans is the best defender he's faced]. I think the best defender we had was Tremont Waters or Lamont Turner. They had other guys that can help, so that played a key." Hagans offered up some gamesmanship of his own. "They're very fast. I wouldn't say difficult at all. I play the game of basketball," Hagans said. Well, that matchup sure should be fun to watch.

4. What went wrong the last time (hint: everything)

Here are all the key statistical categories Kentucky out-performed Auburn in earlier this season: field goal percentage, 3-pointers made, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage, points of turnovers, rebounds (by a lot), offensive rebounds, second-chance points, points in the paint, fastbreak points, blocks and assists. As a result of those lengthy struggles, the Wildcats led for 37:18 and cruised to a 27-point win. While all those stats could strike fear in Auburn, the Tigers think it really came down to Kentucky being better that night. It's not necessarily an indication of every night. "They just made shots. That’s the best I’ve seen them shoot from behind the arc this whole season. They out-physicaled us. I remember Johnson had like 17 rebounds. That’s something that can’t happen, especially at the position I play. They did everything right," Doughty said. "It really felt like every shot they shot was going in. You’ve got to come in super locked in, super prepared to an arena like that, playing against a hot ball club like that. So it’s just more so, we’ve got to lock in. They’re great players, but I doubt they make shots like that again." Calipari mimicked that sentiment, joking with Hagans that he made a surprising four 3-pointers in the Rupp Arena matchup. Washington added five. Kentucky out-shot a team who out-shoots everyone, and it reflected on the scoreboard. It's hard to imagine the Wildcats will do that again, or that the Tigers will fall flat from deep like it's 8-for-27 performance that day. Ultimately, to rectify the Rupp Arena mistakes, it comes down to not being bullied as much as it was by a bigger, more athletic, more physical Kentucky roster. "We just got to play great team defense and just rebound. We’ve got to shoot the ball more and be more versatile with the in-and-out scoring," Wiley said. Probably worth noting: Kentucky didn't have Reid Travis in the Feb. 23 matchup. Travis will be at full health this time.

5. Chance at three-straight blue bloods for a Final Four berth

Harper has visions of a 30 for 30. But work still has to be done. Auburn wasn't supposed to be here. Its road through the NCAA Tournament — a 30-win conference champ and blue blood after blue blood — made an Elite Eight appearance seem bleak. But one more blue blood to go, and the Tigers can make the first Final Four in program history. Harper saw Auburn when it was at its worst. And he thinks, with three more wins, a blockbuster storyline could write itself. "I see 30 for 30s all the time. You see 30 for 30s of the Fab Five team. I kinda envision that for Auburn basketball, doing what we’ve been doing. We just have to continue to do the things we’re doing," Harper said. "A couple years ago before coach Pearl got here, Auburn wasn’t a good basketball program. It’s not just building a good basketball team for a year. It’s starting to be a great program. Last year and years later down the road, you’ll see Auburn be relevant in college basketball." Auburn's blue blood list needs to add one more name. Kansas, check. North Carolina, check. Now its Kentucky's turn to take on the 5-seed that is now the biggest underdog story left in the NCAA Tournament. Auburn knows it isn't supposed to win, or at least that's what everyone keeps telling the Tigers. And, from their perspective, that's a big part of the reason they keep winning. "I feel like you can look at us like that — Cinderella, underdog. I don’t know if there’s a single game that people haven’t doubted us in the tournament so far. Even in our first game against New Mexico State, you had a lot of people that doubted us. Kansas, people doubted us. UNC, people doubted us. We’re the underdogs in pretty much every situation. That’s how it’s going to be here on out. BRYCE I feel like you can look at us like that — Cinderella, underdog. I don’t know if there’s a single game that people haven’t doubted us in the tournament so far," Brown said. "Even in our first game against New Mexico State, you had a lot of people that doubted us. Kansas, people doubted us. UNC, people doubted us. We’re the underdogs in pretty much every situation. That’s how it’s going to be here on out." Auburn basketball history is one win away. Only Kentucky can stop it. "I think it’s going to be great knowing we want to be a part of making history. We’ve done a good job of that so far this season," Harper said. "Our goals coming into this season were to go to the Final Four and compete for a national championship. We’re one win away from going to the Final Four and competing for a national championship. We’re going to give it all."

6. Will PJ Washington be at full health?

Chuma Okeke isn't the only superstar in this game who has had injury issues this tournament. PJ Washington missed the first two games of the NCAA Tournament. Washington returned for the Sweet 16 game against Houston, though the player of the year candidate didn't start. He said Saturday that he didn't know if he would start in this game or come off the bench. He also didn't know for certain whether he'd practice in full Saturday, or consider earning some extra rest. If Washington is held back whatsoever, that'll add a sliver of hope for Auburn. Washington and Calipari had a intersting interchange at halftime of the Sweet 16. "I asked him at halftime, Do you want to start?"He said, "No, I'm good. Let me come off the bench.'" Calipari said. Washington's starting status isn't known yet. But he says he feels good, especially compared to where he was last weekend. That's promising news for the Wildcats coming off a Friday night game. "I don't know if I'm going to start. I'm definitely feeling good," Washington said. "Got some treatment going and good night's rest. I'm feeling a lot better."

