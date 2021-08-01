Story honors teammate with commitment

AUBURN | Caden Story made a day of celebration into a day to remember and honor a teammate. A year after the death of Lanett (Ala.) High wide receiver Quae Houston, Story announced his commitment to Auburn with a video at Houston’s graveside. “Today was very important day for me. It was an important day for me and my family and my community. So I decided to commit on his death day to honor him on that day,” Story said.

Story committed to Auburn on Aug. 1. (Rivals.com)

Story chose the Tigers over UCF and a dozen other offers. He’s known for nearly a month that Auburn was the pick but waited until Sunday morning to make it official. “It feels great. I’m ready to get to work,” Story said. “Since I’ve visited Auburn it’s just felt like home each and every time that I went there." Story, 6-foot-4 and 250 pounds, is rated a 4-star strongside defensive end by Rivals. He expects to play both outside at defensive end and inside at the 3-tech for Auburn. Defensive line coach Nick Eason is his primary recruiter. “Nick Eason is a great guy. Cool dude. He keeps it real,” said Story. “He’s demanding but not demeaning, and I really like that about him. “They told me I have a shot of getting some playing time if I come in and work and show what I’m able to do.”

Story’s older brother, Kristian, is a sophomore defensive back at Alabama. While Story insists his family will remain a, “house united, not house divided,” that doesn’t mean the brother’s won’t have a little fun with the in-state rivalry. “We talk a little trash about it,” Story said. “We both play on the defensive side of the ball so we just tell each other you better hope I don’t get to see you on special teams or anything like that.” Story is Auburn’s eighth commitment for the 2022 class.