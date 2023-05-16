A few weeks later, he scored 15 points and had five rebounds, three assists and one steal playing for Team World in a 90-84 loss to Team USA at the NIKE Hoops summit.

Auburn’s lone signee in the 2023 class helped the East to a 109-106 win over the West with 15 points, two rebounds, two assists and three steals in the prestigious McDonalds All-American game in March.

AUBURN | It’s been a big spring for Aden Holloway, who has seen his stock rise after standout showings during two all-star games.

He also measured in at 6-foot-2, a couple of inches taller than when he signed with the Tigers.

A strong senior season plus his play this spring helped Holloway move up 13 spots to No. 28 nationally in the final Rivals ranking.

“His rankings have gone up because of the year he had at Prolific (Prep),” said AU coach Bruce Pearl. “He's gotten a little bigger. He's competed well at those higher levels. That's what we hoped:

“We hoped a guy that we would sign or commit, a year later, would be showing that he's moving up the rankings. I think it shows you we made a good decision there.”

Holloway will compete with sophomore Tre Donaldson for the starting point guard position this summer and fall. Donaldson had a breakout performance during the NCAA Tournament.

He scored 11 points, making 3 of 3 3-pointers in a win over Iowa in the first round. He added six more on 2 of 2 3-pointers in a loss to Houston.

“I think Aden and Tre are going to have a tremendous competition for the starting point guard position,” said Pearl. “They're both going to play. The good thing is that both are good with the ball and without the ball. That's going to be fun to watch.

“There's going to be great competition at every position, like we always talk about having at least two at every spot. We're getting close to that.”

They are charged with replacing Wendell Green, who was named second-team All-SEC after averaging 13.7 points and 4.1 assists last season.

“Wendell had a huge imprint on this team,” said Pearl. “Not many Auburn basketball teams have gone back-to-back to the NCAA Tournament and won first-round games, and Wendell's teams did that — to his credit.

“I do feel very comfortable with Aden and with Tre, K.D., Denver (Jones), particularly in the backcourt. We've got a chance to add another one.”