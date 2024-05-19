Penta dazzles in dead of night
Amelia Lech sent Auburn to championship Sunday.
In the late hours of Saturday night and into Sunday morning, nearing 3 a.m. local time, Lech hit an RBI single to break what was a 1-1 tie in the 12th inning of Auburn's second elimination game of the day.
With wins against Chattanooga and UCF, Auburn will face Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional final.
Game 1 — Chattanooga (W 9-0)
Auburn scored in every inning, run-ruled Chattanooga and was one out away from a combined no-hitter.
Facing elimination, Anna Wohlers put Auburn on the board in the first inning with her two-out RBI single. Over the next two innings, two Tigers went deep with two-run shots. KK McCrary had a two-run blast in the second, while Wohlers had one in the third.
Auburn added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, giving the starting pitcher Penta and relief pitcher Annabelle Widra plenty of breathing room, although, not that they needed it.
Penta and Widra pitched a combined 4.2 innings of no-hit softball before Chattanooga hit a double once down to its final out. Regardless, Widra retired the next batter and Auburn stayed alive.
Game 2 — UCF (W 2-1)
It felt like it would never end.
Not far removed from a 14-inning affair against Georgia in the SEC Tournament, Auburn took UCF to 12 innings with its season on the line. Penta was excellent, pitching all 12 innings and striking out an astounding 21 batters in the process.
Lech was the hero of the night, breaking what was a 1-1 tie in the top of the 12th inning with an RBI single. It had been a tie ballgame since the fifth inning, where both Auburn and UCF scored a run.
With a 2-1 lead, Penta closed things out in the bottom half of the frame to prolong her Auburn career.
The Tigers will face Florida State at 3 p.m. CST Sunday in the Tallahassee Regional final. However, in order to advance to the Super Regional, they'll have to beat Florida State twice.