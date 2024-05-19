Someone sent the Auburn broadcast team Insomnia cookies. Amelia Lech sent Auburn to championship Sunday. In the late hours of Saturday night and into Sunday morning, nearing 3 a.m. local time, Lech hit an RBI single to break what was a 1-1 tie in the 12th inning of Auburn's second elimination game of the day. With wins against Chattanooga and UCF, Auburn will face Florida State in the Tallahassee Regional final.

Maddie Penta struck out 21 UCF batters. (Auburn Athletics)

Advertisement

Game 1 — Chattanooga (W 9-0) Auburn scored in every inning, run-ruled Chattanooga and was one out away from a combined no-hitter. Facing elimination, Anna Wohlers put Auburn on the board in the first inning with her two-out RBI single. Over the next two innings, two Tigers went deep with two-run shots. KK McCrary had a two-run blast in the second, while Wohlers had one in the third. Auburn added two more runs in the fourth and one in the fifth, giving the starting pitcher Penta and relief pitcher Annabelle Widra plenty of breathing room, although, not that they needed it. Penta and Widra pitched a combined 4.2 innings of no-hit softball before Chattanooga hit a double once down to its final out. Regardless, Widra retired the next batter and Auburn stayed alive.