And that question was put to Auburn coach Gus Malzahn and a couple of players after Saturday night’s 30-24 loss to Tennessee. Is it time to give a backup quarterback an opportunity to step in for Jarrett Stidham?

AUBURN | The complaints have grown louder and more frequent. What was once thought an impossibility has now become a question at least worthy of asking.

“He's the same guy that took us to an SEC championship last year, so I would just say to the true fans, you know, just stay down and stay loyal,” senior wide receiver Ryan Davis said. “Nobody's perfect. Jarrett's human, just like the people in the stands. Nobody in this world is perfect. I just tell them just keep believing. If you're a true Auburn fan, you'll keep believing.”

“It hurts his heart because he fights so hard and he gets so much blame,” senior H-back Chandler Cox said. “Obviously, if you’re a quarterback you’re going to be loved up one moment and hated the other. He doesn’t deserve the hate he’s getting because it’s us as 11 guys on the field not executing. He’s trying his best. He’s playing. And it’s hard to play quarterback in the SEC. It’s hard to play. He’s going to continue to fight as he always does. And me as a teammate, a roommate and a real good friend to him, I’m going to be behind his back encouraging him, pushing him to keep leading us and finish this thing the right way.”

Malzahn was more evasive when he was asked in several different ways, but his answer when it comes to Stidham’s struggles this season usually includes a reference to the big picture or all 11 players on offense. Auburn is averaging 158.4 rushing yards per game, which ranks 12th in the SEC and has allowed 15 sacks, which ranks 11th.

So far, backup quarterback Malik Willis has attempted two passes this season and third-teamer Cord Sandberg one. Neither came close to entering Saturday’s game against the Volunteers.

“You know, I think it's big-picture,” Malzahn said after the UT loss. “I'm not ready to sit here and say anything. It's just big-picture. We've got to get better. We've got to do better. That's what we've got to do.”

But the positivity and evasiveness can’t hide the fact of Stidham’s struggles. The preseason second-team All-SEC quarterback and last year’s SEC Newcomer of the Year, has completed 129-of-213 passes (60.6 percent) for 1,499 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions. His 126.76 passer rating and 7.0 yards per attempt are 10th in the SEC.

He committed three turnovers against UT — two interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown.

“Today I turned the ball over three times. That’s completely on me,” Stidham said. “Regardless of any circumstance — I’ve got to do a better job, I’ve got to hold onto the ball, not turn it over. And, yeah. It’s not fun, losing like this. But like I’ve said over and over, our guys, they’re hungry to get better every week.

“I know, collectively as a team, we’re going to stick together. We’re going to block out all of the outside noise. We’re just going to continue to grind for each other, just like we have all along. That’s what it’s all about, just playing for each other, and really just continuing to build those relationships with those guys, and just fight for those guys.”

Stidham believes strongly in staying positive through the tough times, keeping his head up and encouraging his teammates. But while he may be smiling on the outside, there’s much more going on behind the scenes.

“Every week, every day, I’m going to go to work, get better, and I’m going to keep fighting for those guys in that locker room. That’s what it’s completely about for me,” Stidham said. “I don’t care about the future. I don’t care about the past. I don’t care how great or bad I did last year. I don’t care how great or bad I have done up to this point. I’m going to continue to fight for my teammates.

“Anybody can say whatever they want, but I know how I can play, my teammates know how I can play, and for me personally, my goal is to do whatever I can, on a daily basis, to make sure that I’m doing whatever I can for my teammates.”

Auburn returns to action next Saturday at Ole Miss. Kickoff at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium is scheduled for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.