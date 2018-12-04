The junior will forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com. Stidham is expected to start his 27th and final game for the Tigers against Purdue.

AUBURN | Jarrett Stidham’s two-year reign as Auburn’s starting quarterback is expected to end in the Music City Bowl.

Stidham has completed 209-of-348 passes for 2,421 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2017 after completing 246-of-370 passes for 3,158 yards, the second-most in school history, and 18 touchdowns in leading Auburn to the SEC West championship.

Stidham began his college career at Baylor, playing there as a freshman in 2015 before spending a year at junior college and enrolling at Auburn in December of 2016.

Stidham received a degree from Auburn in May.

Kickoff in the Music City Bowl Dec. 28 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.