Stidham declaring for draft
AUBURN | Jarrett Stidham’s two-year reign as Auburn’s starting quarterback is expected to end in the Music City Bowl.
The junior will forego his final season of eligibility and declare for the 2019 NFL Draft, a source confirmed to AuburnSports.com. Stidham is expected to start his 27th and final game for the Tigers against Purdue.
Stidham has completed 209-of-348 passes for 2,421 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. He was named SEC Newcomer of the Year in 2017 after completing 246-of-370 passes for 3,158 yards, the second-most in school history, and 18 touchdowns in leading Auburn to the SEC West championship.
Stidham began his college career at Baylor, playing there as a freshman in 2015 before spending a year at junior college and enrolling at Auburn in December of 2016.
Stidham received a degree from Auburn in May.
Kickoff in the Music City Bowl Dec. 28 is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.