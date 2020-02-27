“I feel good about their at-bats for two days,” Auburn coach Butch Thompson said. “I feel good about their pregame work today where they opened it up. They both had what we call a hard 90 where they both had to get out and get down toward the line at first base. Everything has been really good so far because we’re checking on it, but it’s about time to let them go.”

Kason Howell, who missed seven games, and Steven Williams, who missed four, split designated hitter duties for the 20th-ranked Tigers in their two-game sweep of Alabama A&M Tuesday and Wednesday.

In the two midweek games, Howell was 1 of 4 at the plate while Williams was 2 of 5 with three RBI. Howell started 63 games as a true freshman last season while Williams has been a two-year starter, hitting 21 home runs and driving in 93 runs over the past two-plus seasons.

“It’s big-time seeing them back in the lineup,” said junior Judd Ward, who has moved from left field to center with Howell out. “They’ve had some experience and they’re both really good hitters. They’re going to help us a lot, especially when they get back on defense too.”

This weekend’s three-game series against Wright State should see Howell return to centerfield and Williams right field. Thompson’s cites Isaac Okoro’s return from a hamstring injury for Auburn’s basketball team Tuesday night as one of the reasons he’s confident Howell and Williams are ready.

“I think it was positive for us to see Okoro play for 27 minutes,” Thompson said. “I think he went down on that Wednesday and it was two days later that Kason went down and it was a couple of days after that Steven went down. I think it’s right on. I think Isaac’s was a little tougher than our two guys.

"We, just as coaching staff, want to make sure they’re a 100 percent, and we feel like we’ve done everything this week to ease them back in and maybe get them back in there full-go as early as Friday. We’re just trying to protect them from re-injuring that and it being a prolonged period of time.”

Friday’s first pitch has been moved to 4 p.m. CT because of forecasted cold weather. Saturday’s game is scheduled for 2 p.m. and Sunday’s 1 p.m.