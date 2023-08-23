Josh Aldridge, who recruited Sings at Liberty and now coaches linebackers at Auburn, is certain Sings belongs in the SEC.

But that’s going to change this fall as the Liberty transfer is set to team up with Appalachian State transfer Jalen McLeod as the Tigers’ top two pass rushers.

AUBURN | Auburn fans might not know a lot about Stephen Sings V just yet.

“If y'all don't know his story, Steve was committed to Virginia Tech,” explained Aldridge. “He had some academic problems, then COVID hit, and they waived everything academically. We swooped in at Liberty and got him before anybody else signed him. He's a Power 5 football player.

“Man, Steve is just so genuine and grateful. He works so hard. You're gonna see a crazy motor. You watch him and Jalen — regardless of their athletic ability, they play so flippin' hard, both of them. It's fun to watch. You're gonna get a high motor guy and a guy who is going to leave it all out there every Saturday.”

McLeod and Sings both play AU’s Jack linebacker position. In pass-rushing situations, they could find themselves on the field together. Both transferred to AU this summer.

“They can get after the quarterback,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “You've got to have some third down packages where both of them are probably in the game, because they probably are our most dynamic pass rushers right now.

“So we're better than we were in spring. We'll see how good we are when it gets real, but I do know we're better than we were.”

In 33 games at Liberty, Sings totaled 48 tackles, 9.5 tackles-for-loss, seven sacks, four pass deflections and a fumble recovery. With McLeod nursing a minor ankle injury Saturday, Sings was one of the standouts of AU’s scrimmage with a couple of sacks.

“Stephen is physical. He’s a physical player,” said defensive line coach Jeremy Garrett. “He’s going to work extremely hard. You won’t have to tell him to work. He works hard and he’s going to be physical. You can expect that every single practice, every single day. He’s not going to complain. He’s going to work.”

Auburn opens the season Sept. 2 against UMass at Jordan-Hare Stadium.