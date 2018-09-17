“But then once you flip the switch and have to go to practice, we’ve got to be thinking about Arkansas. You can’t let a team beat you twice. You can’t let that happen. I’ve seen it happen before and you’ve seen it happen before. Can’t let it happen.”

“When you get little to no sleep after a game, you come to work the next day, watch the film or watch it the night before, you grade it, it’s not a very good feeling,” Steele said. “And then you’ve got to make sure that you stay on the facts, not the emotion. What can we do and how can we do it better? How can we help these guys get better? What can we do to make them football players? What can we do to make sure that doesn’t happen again — and that’s after a win or a loss. You probably do a little after a win with a little more sleep than you do after a loss.

AUBURN | Kevin Steele didn’t get much sleep Saturday night. Sometimes there’s just not enough hours in a day for a Power 5 coach coming off a tough defeat to LSU and with a number of recruiting responsibilities due to a big visit weekend.

When Steele watched the film he saw a defense that played extremely well for much of the game but had some costly errors, especially in the second half, which allowed LSU to rally from a 21-10 deficit. Giving up a 71-yard touchdown pass and a 14-play, 52-yard game-winning drive that included two costly penalties were particularly galling.

“Probably the first thing to say is, you know, very disappointing loss. Frustrating. Really unacceptable for our standards,” Steele said. “In terms of the play, it starts and ends with me. I’m responsible for making sure that people don’t come and score 22 points on the Jordan-Hare field, and they did. So, you have to look at everything. All options are on the table in terms of making sure we get corrected what needs to be corrected in a fast way.

“We’ve got good players. They play hard. Probably, I’d say, 90 percent of those snaps, as you grade the film, are really good football. Really good football. They rushed the football 40 times for 122 yards at 3.0 per carry. That’s very—very good, really. It’s acceptable. They threw the ball—they called 42 passes. They completed 14 of them. When you do that, you hear that stat, and they averaged, I think it was, 5.8 per completion. When you hear that stat you think, OK—per attempt, I’m sorry. You think, OK we’re headed in the right direction. But at the end of the day, it came down to giving up a big play.

“And then the other thing that was probably the backbreaker is, in basically a 60-yard drive, we gave up 30 yards in penalties. The last drive, they earned half of what they got. We gave them the other 30 yards. And that’s on me. We worked really hard after the Washington game to make sure that we were, we got better, at making sure there was no question, no question about the interference. But obviously we have not made enough progress in that area yet.”

Auburn hosts Arkansas Saturday at 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.