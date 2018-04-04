AUBURN | In some respects, Montavious Atkinson has been the forgotten linebacker. He was part of a veteran group of “four starters” last season but generally regarded as the fourth option in the playing rotation.

Now, he’s part of a triumvirate of Auburn ‘backers and brings a little something extra to the defense that Kevin Steele doesn’t necessarily get from fellow seniors Deshaun Davis or Darrell Williams.

“AT is kind of a guy that is so physically tough and plays with such a high motor, he runs so well, we can use him in some different ways,” said Steele, the Tigers’ third-year defensive coordinator. “He’s a good pass rusher, he’s a good blitzer, good open-field tackler but he can also cover. We can steal some snaps with him.

“He won’t stay on the top wide receivers but if they’re in four wide receivers, there’s some teams he can cover the fourth wide receiver, so it gives us a little bit of multiplicity without having substitute.”