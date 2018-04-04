AUBURN | In some respects, Montavious Atkinson has been the forgotten linebacker. He was part of a veteran group of “four starters” last season but generally regarded as the fourth option in the playing rotation.
Now, he’s part of a triumvirate of Auburn ‘backers and brings a little something extra to the defense that Kevin Steele doesn’t necessarily get from fellow seniors Deshaun Davis or Darrell Williams.
“AT is kind of a guy that is so physically tough and plays with such a high motor, he runs so well, we can use him in some different ways,” said Steele, the Tigers’ third-year defensive coordinator. “He’s a good pass rusher, he’s a good blitzer, good open-field tackler but he can also cover. We can steal some snaps with him.
“He won’t stay on the top wide receivers but if they’re in four wide receivers, there’s some teams he can cover the fourth wide receiver, so it gives us a little bit of multiplicity without having substitute.”
Atkinson is working as the weakside ‘Money’ linebacker this spring. Being a part of the same defensive system and surrounded by the same teammates for three years is a big plus for the Fairburn, Ga., native.
“I’m not out there thinking no more. I’m just getting stuff done,” Atkinson said. “I’m running to the ball. I’m just doing my assignments. It’s really like easy.
“These are the guys I came in with. We’ve just got great chemistry. We’re just flying around and making plays.”
And it’s not just the linebacker position where Atkinson is hoping to make a big impact this season.
“For myself, I’m focusing on special teams. I’m focusing on contributing more at special teams. That’s basically my main focus right now,” he said.
Atkinson is also providing leadership for a group of backup linebackers that will be thrust onto center stage this time next year. Junior Richard McBryde and sophomores K.J. Britt and Chandler Wooten have all received praise for their improvement this spring.
“When you got leadership leading guys and helping coaches then it comes from within,” Steele said. “The greatest leadership tool there is is peer pressure. When those guys are on them about the standard, the accountability, responsibility, the effort, the tackling, knowing your job, doing your job, it’s a major growth when that happens.”
The A-Day game is set for 3 p.m. CT at Jordan-Hare Stadium. It will be televised on SEC Network.