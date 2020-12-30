AuburnSports - Steele: Bowl prep has to be 'all about the players’

“Kind of as the quarterback, one of the main things that I wanted to do was make sure guys stayed positive and stayed confident and that whatever happens was going to be the best for us.”

“It's been kind of a whirlwind the past few weeks,” quarterback Bo Nix said. “We went into two weeks to where we had a lot of things going on, a lot of changes. I feel like as a football team we've done a really good job of hanging in there and making sure we made it back to practice. I think that our guys have done a good job of sticking together.

Auburn got an even bigger dose of it a couple of weeks ago with the firing of Gus Malzahn at the end of the regular season and the nine-day search to replace him with Boise State’s Bryan Harsin.

Sports teams have dealt with that and more on a consistent basis since the start of the pandemic in March.

The players were off for three weeks before returning to Auburn Sunday for a short week of practice before taking on Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl Friday.

Kevin Steele was named interim coach after Malzahn’s firing and the rest of the staff has remained intact in order to coach the bowl game while Harsin is in Auburn getting to know his players while building a new staff and recruiting.

“I think it's been a learning experience and I think with the coaches that we have, they’re doing their best to keep everybody positive and motivated,” senior defensive lineman Big Kat Bryant said.

Steele said it’s important for Auburn’s current coaches to compartmentalize the uncertainty of their job security with preparing the players for their final game of the season and for many, the final game of their college career.

“There's the personal side of it and it involves your family and the other families on the staff and then there's our players. This has got to be all about the players and helping them be successful on game day,” Steele said. “We'll cross that other when it's time -- that bridge, when we get to it. We are not to that.

“We have to get through this game and represent Auburn well and give everything we have to Auburn and to players here, and don't allow anything else to be a distraction. I mean, we owe that to each other as a team, as a team, as a staff, to each other. And it's really not as hard as what people might think it would be.”

Auburn will travel to Orlando, Fla., on Thursday. Kickoff at Camping World Stadium is scheduled for noon CT Friday on ABC.

“I think the bowl game is kind of at the forefront of our minds,” Nix said. “It's really important not to let this one slip by you and to be too busy worried about the future and then have this one slip past you.

“We're just focused right now on this game and what we have to do to win. After that, we can worry about next year. We've had a great week. We've really locked in and focused up."