Here's an inside look at things happening in and around Auburn from AuburnSports.com reporter Benjamin Wolk: • As far as official visits go, IMG Academy (Fla.) running back Noah Cain has probably been the biggest so far this season. It was a long-awaited trip for the Tigers, something they've been anticipating since Cain's first junior day visit in February. This visit was much of the same. • As Jeffrey Lee wrote in his weekend update, Cain spent a lot of his time with Auburn commits Bo Nix and George Pickens (more on Pickens later). Those three have grown close, and it's the best sales pitch Auburn has right now given the quick turns LSU's season and Auburn's season have taken. Cain's father has attended two Auburn games this season, and the Tigers lost both, including the LSU game. Meanwhile, Cain has openly said LSU's performance this season would be the single factor he'd watch closely. Ed Orgeron & Co. have passed that test and then some. One source put it that Cain was "falling in love" with LSU late, and it would be tough to change his mind on that. • Cain will take an official visit to Ohio State at the end of the season for the Ohio State game. He will officially visit LSU in December just before the early signing period. • All is not lost on the running back front. Kenny McIntosh and Mark-Antony Richards are both high on Auburn, and as one source indicated the Tigers are "very, very pleased" with where they stand with both of those prospects only two months before the early signing period. One would a good pickup, but Auburn isn't ruling out the possibility of landing both. Richards' official visit hasn't been set in stone yet, but he will definitely take one, he told AuburnSports.com. McIntosh has already taken his official visit and the Tigers have positioned themselves nicely in that recruiting before, during and after that trip.

• 5-star offensive tackle Wanya Morris joined Auburn linebacker commit Owen Pappoe on an unofficial visit for the Auburn-Tennessee game. Let's cut to the chase: Auburn's showing against Tennessee did the polar opposite of help in the Morris sweepstakes. Morris got a front-row seat to see the types of improvements Jeremy Pruitt has been selling him for nearly a year. Still, what has become clear, Auburn is the only program firmly in contention to make Morris even think about another potential option. He is pondering a December official visit to the Plains. It doesn't seem likely at this time any of it will push him off his Tennessee pledge, however. • The other 5-star lineman in attendance was Oxford (Ala.) guard Clay Webb who has made at least two game visits so far this season. He was joined by his mother and several Oxford High teammates. As is always the case, Webb appeared to enjoy his time on campus. Often reserved, Webb always seems to break out of his shell some when he's on the Plains. That's why, when he talks about the reasons he likes Alabama, Georgia an Auburn, he points to the championship culture in Tuscaloosa, his relationship with Sam Pittman in Athens and the way he feels when he's at Auburn. Webb's tight-lipped approach to his recruitment keeps everyone guessing as to what the most important factor will be to his decision. The Tigers remain confident that feeling he experiences on the Plains and Auburn's obvious immediate need give them a real shot in this one. • A non-Auburn visit to watch this weekend. Offensive guard Will Putnam to Florida State. Putnam will take one of his three expected official visits this weekend. He has already officially visited Auburn, which put the Tigers in great shape for Putnam. He will now venture to Florida State for an official visit to the school that was once viewed as the favorite. Putnam is also strongly considering an official visit to Clemson as some point before the 2018 season is complete. With Putnam set to make a November decision, this weekend visiting the Seminoles will prove vital. I still like Auburn's chance to snag Putnam out of Tampa, Fla.

• LSU commit Maurice Hampton told Rivals.com's Russell Johnson he has been in communication with Auburn's football and baseball coaching staffs. It will likely lead to an official visit at some point this fall, though an official date has not yet been scheduled. Hampton projects as a defensive back at the next level, and the Tigers are in search of another defensive back in the 2019 class. Hampton has developed a strong relationship with Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson, as well, which will only help the Tigers chances. He is a MLB draft talent, so the baseball side of things is certainly important. It won't be an easy pull from the self-proclaimed DBU, however. • Another LSU defensive back commit Marcus Banks stepped off that pledge Tuesday night. The Texas cornerback has visited Auburn once this season during the summer. He has a relationship with defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson. At the time of his visit, Banks hinted at taking an Auburn official visit at some point but later committed to LSU. The door is now re-opened for Banks to return on an official visit, but nothing has been set up at this time.

