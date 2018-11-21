Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-21 11:55:07 -0600') }} football Edit

#STAYWOLK: New offer out and other midweek recruiting buzz

Aaiyv5uul2s9ixqpmolf
Travis Williams offered a new 2019 linebacker on Tuesday night.
William Rackley/Auburn athletics
Ben Wolk • AuburnSports.com
@benjaminwolk
Staff

Here's an inside look at things happening in and around Auburn from AuburnSports.com reporter Benjamin Wolk:• Anytime a 2019 prospect is offered this late in the cycle, it's newsworthy. In Auburn's...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}