Here's an inside look at things happening in and around Auburn from new AuburnSports.com reporter Benjamin Wolk: The August dead period has provided some rare down time in the recruiting world for college staffs. No coach trips, camp days or visitors. They're focused almost exclusively on fall practices. On the flip side of that, it has given top prospects some extra time to reflect on their recruitments. Some players are closing in on commitments. Others — like Mark-Antony Richards, in this case — have been able to narrow their top choices. Richards released a top 5 earlier this week that includes Auburn, Miami, Florida, Tennessee and Penn State. He's heard the assumptions, that he's automatically choosing Miami because of proximity and his brother, Ahmmon, being a star for the Hurricanes. Richards has a slightly different outlook on all that talk. "I've seen quite a few people go somewhere because a relative goes there or whatever it is. But I look at it different. As an example, Calvin and Riley Ridley. Look at that. I'm pretty sure Riley wanted to go somewhere and be his own man instead of being in his brother's shadows," Richards said. "I don't want to fall into that role of a guy who went to a school just because his brother was there. So it'd be awesome to do my own thing, but I'm not saying I wouldn't want to go to Miami. But if I go, it's because I feel I fit in well." A good way to get an idea of how a prospect feels about his top programs is to simply ask an open-ended question about all of them. Let the prospect do the talking rather than guiding him with leading questions about specific program. I did that with Richards and his top 5, and here's how he described those five schools.

• Auburn: "The fact I knew coach [Gus] Malzahn back when I was in eighth grade. That's tough for another school to match. Our connection was already there. It made everything a little bit easier. Once Tim Horton, coach [Chip] Lindsey and also coach [Kodi] Burns started recruiting me, it made everything so much easier for me. It kinda just made Auburn a no-brainer to be in it. And then, the fact they've produced 10-straight, 1000-yard backs. That's pretty huge. That gave me an idea of how I'd be utilized. Watching how they did this year made it way easier to have them in there."

• Miami: "Coach [Mark] Richt is another guy I've known for quite a while. I met him around my freshman year when I picked up my scholarship offer from them. It was a no-brainer they were going to be in there also. I had a family feel with coach Richt, coach [Ephraim] Banda, coach [Mike] Rumph. Ahmmon's there. Ahmmon's teammates, they're all very good people. The coaches there, they give me that feeling they want me to be a part of it." • Florida: "Coach [Dan] Mullen came down to see me. We had a great talk. Him, coach [Greg] Knox and coach [Billy] Gonzales, we all had great talks. I like how they plan to use me. They want me to be that receiving back type guy. That's how they want me to be utilized. It's a great academic school also. There's nothing better than getting your education and playing football. • Penn State: "Coach [James] Franklin, I talked to him a while ago. I mainly talk to coach [Jujuan] Seider. We all stay in contact. They like my mobility. They have a plan for me. There's just something different about Penn State an the other 10 or so schools I was considering. There was something different about them. I'm eager to get up there for a game and picture it myself." • Tennessee: "A lot of people thought Tennessee was kinda a surprise. Coach [Jeremy] Pruitt, his staff has been a part of a lot of national titles. It'll be interesting to see how coach Pruitt handles it this year. I'll definitely keep my eye on those guys and see what they do." What has become clear — and Richards acknowledges — Auburn and Miami have elevated some from the top 5. He has visited those two places more than the other three, and he has the closest coaching relationships there, as well. It's a big reason why those are the only two official visits he's finalized so far — Auburn-LSU on Sept. 15 and Miami-FSU on Oct. 6. Richards is close to setting one with Florida. He said it's possible he takes all five official visits, but he could also see himself sticking with two or three. He's in wait-and-see mode on that. One of the deciding factors will be a program's willingness to let him choose his position. Richards has played offense his whole life and has only been playing defensive back for two years. A few programs are more open to the idea of running back, his preference, than others. Who has provided the most compelling pitch? "Definitely Auburn," Richards said. "I feel like they have a real plan for me if I were to go there and run the ball." If Miami's lead is real, as the national perception would leave you to believe, Auburn and others have plenty of time to persuade Richards. He initially planned to decide in December, but will now likely wait until National Signing Day to announce alongside a handful of other high school teammates who will all pick Division-I programs.

• I've had a lot of people ask which, if any, Ohio State commits Auburn will try to recruit given the situation unfolding in Columbus. I directed that same question to a source. The three names that came up: athlete Steele Chambers, interior offensive lineman Harry Miller and defensive back Jordan Battle. Now, just to be clear, this wasn't to say Auburn felt great about their chances with any of the three, or that they're making major pushes for each. Simply put, those are the three Ohio State commits the staff feels it has relationships with and will continue to monitor amid the current turmoil. • Chambers has been touched on in the past. Auburn likes him as a running back and linebacker. The Tigers have other running backs prioritized ahead of him, but he's someone Auburn loves at linebacker. • Battle hasn't been linked to Auburn much, but he's the one the Tigers may look at the most depending on what transpires with Ohio State. Auburn doesn't feel the need to take a safety this year because of what they landed in Smoke Monday and Jamien Sherwood last cycle. Still, Battle is someone Auburn looked at before his commitment and will stay in the loop with going forward. • As the source put it, Miller is "right there" so he's worthing staying in touch with. By right there, it means Buford (Ga.) where Auburn has a relationship with the head coach John Ford. But it was also pointed out that Auburn has a solid idea of where it's at with the center position. The Tigers already have Jakai Clark committed. Keiondre Jones has that ability, too. Other top targets such as William Putnam and Clay Webb remain in play, as well, as interior linemen who could play center.