AUBURN | In the years to come, Butch Thompson wants his players from the 2023 team to mock him. Because as he’s told them over and over again this season to stay in the fight, Auburn’s eighth-year head coach wasn’t just talking about what was happening on the field. “Someday they’re going to be out in the real world and competing in something else. They’re going to try to be a husband and father and not everything is going to be going perfect,” said Thompson. “To quit, to run and hide, to give up is not the solution. The proper solution is to stay in the fight.”

Ware is greeted at the plate by Ike Irish after one of his record 24 home runs. (Jamie Holt/Auburn athletics)

At their lowest point this season, that exactly what his players did. The Tigers finished the first half of conference play 5-10 with losses in eight of 10 games. AU pitchers walked 86 batters, gave up 110 hits and 80 earned runs, hit 13 batters and threw 12 wild pitches during that 10-game stretch. The turnaround started the next weekend taking 2 of 3 against Mississippi State including a 7-run comeback win on Sunday. Auburn went on to finish the second half of SEC play with a league-best 12-3 record. The Tigers went from being on the bubble of postseason play to hosting an NCAA Regional in consecutive seasons for the first time in program history. “Just being able to play in a Regional here for a second season in a row and playing in front of these fans is really, really cool and something I’ll hang my hat on for years to come, and just being a part of this team,” said senior Bryson Ware, who broke AU’s single-season home run record with 24. "We battled our butts off. We don’t have really anything to show for it the past two games. But going 12-3 in the second half of SEC play was a pretty big deal. I’m really happy that I was a part of that and could contribute as much as I could. It’s a really cool memory that I’ll cherish for a really long time.”

The season ended on a tough note with AU being bounced from its Regional Saturday after just two games. A disappointing end to what had been such an exciting late-season run. “I just completed year 22 in the SEC and I think I’ve been on every ride,” said Thompson. “Been drug behind the bus, under it, sitting on a seat. It’s fun to have a run like that. Usually some of the runs you enjoy the most is when it’s been tough. “In a backhanded way, it is nice to get a program to the point where this is not good enough. This is not what we’re looking for or striving for. In a unique way, that’s a good thing. It’s just nice to see the players stay in the fight.”