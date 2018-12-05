Just a year earlier, the Tigers struck for 75 plays of 20 or more yards and 41 of 30 or more yards. That’s a huge drop-off.

This was a big issue on both sides of the ball. Offensively, Auburn had just 45 plays of 20 or more yards, which ranked last in the SEC and 114th nationally, and 17 plays of 30 or more yards, which also ranked last in the conference and 117th nationally.

AUBURN | A look at five statistical indicators that were pivotal in Auburn finishing a disappointing 7-5 during the regular season.

Auburn’s defense allowed an alarmingly high number of big plays. Opponents had 58 plays of 20 or more yards, which ranked 11th in the SEC and 75th nationally, and 28 plays of 30 or more yards, which ranked 10th in the conference and 83rd nationally.

Several of those plays proved costly in key losses that eliminated Auburn from competing for a championship. LSU completed a 71-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter of a 22-21 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium in September and a Tennessee team that finished the season 5-7 completed touchdown passes of 42 and 25 yards in a 30-24 win at Auburn in October.

2. RUNNING GAME

Auburn’s 164.1 rushing yards per game ranked ninth in the SEC and 67th nationally, the worst output in Gus Malzahn’s six seasons as head coach and even the three seasons he served as offensive coordinator. The 2013 team actually rushed for twice that much (328.3 yards per game) in the leading the nation that season.

Barring a 223-yard explosion by JaTarvious Whitlow in the bowl game, AU will be without a 1,000-yard rusher for the first time in nine seasons. Whitlow emerged as AU’s top rusher as a redshirt freshman, but only averaged 5.43 yards per carry, which ranks a paltry 18th in the conference. His four rushing touchdowns are well short of the 18 scored by Kerryon Johnson last fall.

The biggest issue in the running game, however, is an offensive line that struggled to replace four seniors from last season. Overall, AU averaged just 4.28 yards per carry this season as opposed to 4.76 a year ago. AU was 11th in the conference and 95th nationally in total offense averaging 373.6 yards per game, 78 less than last season.

3. THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS

Another issue that affected both sides of the ball in a big way was third down conversions, especially on offense where the Tigers ranked 11th in the SEC and 103rd nationally converting just 35.8 percent of their attempts.

Defensively, AU allowed opponents to convert 34.4 percent of their first downs, which ranks sixth in the conference and 27th nationally. LSU was able to convert 8-of-20 and Tennessee 10-of-19 in those costly defeats. Georgia was 8-of-14 and Alabama 5-of-11 in blowout losses.

4. DEFENSE IN CONFERENCE GAMES

With most of the front seven returning including a number of projected draft picks, Auburn’s defense was expected to be one of the nation’s best this fall. But those expectations never came to fruition. AU finished eighth in the conference and 44th nationally allowing 363.1 yards per game. The rushing defense was seventh in the SEC and 40th nationally while the pass defense was seventh and 56th respectively.

The defense was much worse in conference games, giving up 420.1 yards per contest, which was ninth in the conference. The Tigers gave up a combined 1,016 yards and 79 points to its two biggest rivals — Georgia and Alabama — at the end of the season.

5. PASSING ATTACK

The lack of a consistent running game, poor play from the offensive line and the loss of two top receivers due to injuries all contributed to Auburn ranking 10th in the SEC and 88th nationally averaging 209.5 passing yards per game.

It’s also undeniable that quarterback Jarrett Stidham took a step back in his second season as Auburn’s starting quarterback. His number are down across the board including passing yards per game from 225.6 to 201.8, passer rating from 150.99 to 127.96, yards per attempt from 8.5 to 7.0, completion percentage from 66.5 to 60.1 and touchdowns from 18 to 13. Stidham finished in the top four in the conference in every one of those statistics a year ago. His highest rank was eighth and he was out of the top 10 in three of those categories this season.

Pass rush played a part but AU actually gave up 23 sacks this season after allowing 36 a year ago. One area that doesn’t get enough mention is the loss of Will Hastings and Eli Stove with spring injuries. While AU replaced them with some very talented freshmen, those first-year players don’t always line up correctly or run routes precisely, which can contribute to miscues.