Starting spots must be earned for transfers

“The expectations for every one of those transfers is to come in here, compete and play. Alright, there's no guarantees,” Harsin said. “Alright, not any one of them like 'You're going to be the guy. You have the spot already.' You have to come in, you have to compete, you're going to get your opportunities and the better that you do with those opportunities the more you're going to get. And ultimately, that's what we want to create: every day is the environment where we're competing.”

Bryan Harsin and the rest of Auburn’s staff were able to reel in nine players from the transfer portal this offseason. But, nothing will be given to them once they arrive at Auburn.

Things got started for Auburn in the portal just a little over a month into Harsin’s tenure with Northwestern defensive linemen Eku Leota. The Tigers also added QB T.J. Finley, RB Jordon Ingram, WR Demetris Robertson, DT Tony Fair, DL Marcus Harris, CB Dreshun Miller and safeties Bydarrius Knighten and Donovan Kaufman.

Some with over four years of collegiate experience and some who have played just a couple of games.

Outside of Robertson every transfer is on campus and has been able to go through summer workouts and player-led practices to start learning the offense. Though, Harsin says the players have been learning the system since they signed. The ability to learn the system and be prepared is what will get the transfers on the field.

“Everybody wants to play, compete. And so if you want to be in a position to start, you better know what you're doing,” Harsin said. “That's number one, alright. Your athletic ability, your talent, hey, we love that. It's important. It matters. That's why you play this game.

That's why you're good at it, but man, if you don't know what to do and where to go, it's very hard to put you on the field because 10 other guys are looking at you going, 'I have no idea what this guy's going to do.' And it just puts everybody else at a disadvantage."

While nothing is given for the transfers, the expectation is that they’ll make a big impact this season.

“But no doubt about it, I mean, their expectations are very clear: get yourself ready, come in here and compete and we expect you to play somewhere on this football team,” Harsin said. “You know, if you're not doing that -- in my opinion with the guys that we brought in [because] they're talented enough -- there's a problem.”

Fall camp starts on August 5th and the transfers will have an opportunity to work their way on the depth chart.



