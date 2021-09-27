Starting QB for LSU game has 'not been decided yet'

"That has not been decided yet," Harsin said. "I know depth charts come out. Depth charts, it's a little bit old-school because so many things change throughout the week and all that. So that stuff for me doesn't really impact what we're going to do this week."

Bryan Harsin hasn't decided on his starting quarterback for the LSU game this Saturday. While the official depth chart lists Bo Nix as the starter, Harsin said that hasn't been finalized.

In the third quarter of Auburn's game against Georgia State, Harsin opted to make the switch and send Nix to the bench and bring in T.J. Finley.

Nix was 13-of-27 with 156 yards when he was replaced.

Finley came in and missed some throws, but led a 98-yard game-winning drive to put Auburn in the lead with just under a minute left. Finley finished 9-of-16 with 97 yards and a touchdown, but was 5-of-9 for 64 yards on the final drive and added a 16-yard run, too.

Appearing on the Next Round Live show, Nix stated Monday he still expected to start against LSU.

“They (Coach Harsin & Coach Bobo) haven’t told me anything, so I wouldn’t think anything has changed and if it does that’s just their decision," Nix said.

But Harsin didn't give Nix that nod on Monday; instead saying that the starter on Saturday will be determined the players' performances in practice this week.

Harsin took the time to praise Finley for being mentally prepared on Saturday and being able to come in and execute as well as he did when his team needed him. He also praised Nix for his competitive nature and work ethic.

"Both of those guys, they need to be ready to go," Harsin said. "Both those guys get the majority of the reps anyhow throughout the week. They all get different scenarios. We have those guys mixing and matching with the starters throughout practice already. And we'll go into Tuesday and we'll see how they operate and we'll see how we're operating as an offense."

No matter who ends up starting on Saturday, Harsin is looking for them to both be mentally ready to go. Having two separate gameplans for Nix and Finley is not an option.

"Then, as far as the quarterback positions go, it’s really—people have asked before, like, if you have two gameplans. That’s impossible," Harsin said. "You have three days, really, of just work against scout team. You got a Friday that you’re going to clean some things up. So, you have to have the gameplan for everybody to execute, not just two guys who might be in a position at quarterback that one guy’s gameplan and another guy’s gameplan. You got to have the gameplan, and you got to have it so that you can play the very best against a really good LSU defense."

Auburn kicks off at LSU on Saturday at 8 p.m. CST with the game available on ESPN.