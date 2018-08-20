Eight days ago, Auburn landed a Class of 2020 commitment from Damarjhe Lewis.

Lewis' pledge gave the Tigers five commitments in that cycle by Aug. 21, 2018. By cycle, that's 262 days earlier than Auburn picked up its fifth commitment in the 2019 class — when Owen Pappoe chose the Tigers on May. 1, 2018.

Gus Malzahn & Co. have found their stride in 2019, so this isn't a knock against that class. But it's undeniable the 2020 lookahead is taking shape more rapidly than previous classes. The Tigers have the No. 5 class in the Rivals team rankings right now.

Malzahn's explanation is as follows.

"What you see is because of the calendar and the spring official visits, everything is accelerated, and I think you’ll continue to see that even more and more as far as that goes," Malzahn said last week.

Yes, the adjusted recruiting calendar will change the timeline for commitments. But the spring official visits had no impact on the 2020 class, only 2019 guys. So that may have been Malzahn giving a brief answer toward the end of a scrimmage press conference. It also could be a bit of humility given the most likely explanation.

That reason: Gus Malzahn's contract extension.

Four of those five commitments joined after Malzahn was inked to a 7-year deal. For each of the last three recruiting cycles, Auburn targets have been swamped with questions about Malzahn's job security and how that uncertainty affected their recruitment. Most prospects would deny it had any effect, but it's only natural to hear the chatter and wonder.

There is no more of that. Those questions won't be asked for a while. Other programs won't have the ability to negatively recruit that angle. It has set the stage for enhanced recruiting opportunity for the Tigers.

Let's take a look at the five guys they have on board already and how they got here. Four of the five rank in the Rivals250 for 2020.