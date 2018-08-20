Stars aligning: Auburn making early push for top-5 class in 2020
Eight days ago, Auburn landed a Class of 2020 commitment from Damarjhe Lewis.
Lewis' pledge gave the Tigers five commitments in that cycle by Aug. 21, 2018. By cycle, that's 262 days earlier than Auburn picked up its fifth commitment in the 2019 class — when Owen Pappoe chose the Tigers on May. 1, 2018.
Gus Malzahn & Co. have found their stride in 2019, so this isn't a knock against that class. But it's undeniable the 2020 lookahead is taking shape more rapidly than previous classes. The Tigers have the No. 5 class in the Rivals team rankings right now.
Malzahn's explanation is as follows.
"What you see is because of the calendar and the spring official visits, everything is accelerated, and I think you’ll continue to see that even more and more as far as that goes," Malzahn said last week.
Yes, the adjusted recruiting calendar will change the timeline for commitments. But the spring official visits had no impact on the 2020 class, only 2019 guys. So that may have been Malzahn giving a brief answer toward the end of a scrimmage press conference. It also could be a bit of humility given the most likely explanation.
That reason: Gus Malzahn's contract extension.
Four of those five commitments joined after Malzahn was inked to a 7-year deal. For each of the last three recruiting cycles, Auburn targets have been swamped with questions about Malzahn's job security and how that uncertainty affected their recruitment. Most prospects would deny it had any effect, but it's only natural to hear the chatter and wonder.
There is no more of that. Those questions won't be asked for a while. Other programs won't have the ability to negatively recruit that angle. It has set the stage for enhanced recruiting opportunity for the Tigers.
Let's take a look at the five guys they have on board already and how they got here. Four of the five rank in the Rivals250 for 2020.
THE SKINNY: 4-star defensive end Andy Boykin was the only one of the five to commit to the Tigers prior to the Gus Malzahn contract extension. In fact, Boykin chose the Tigers before they dismantled the Crimson Tide the following week, which is when Malzahn's long-term stability truly took shape. It shows Boykin's loyalty, but it's also a testament to defensive line coach Rodney Garner's ability to recruit top talent despite whatever noise is going on around him. Boykin played a key role in landing another 2020 commitment from his Troup (Ga.) teammate. He will likely still take a few visits to Georgia, Miami, Florida State and Alabama. Only Georgia, however, should be looked at as a dangerous threat at this time.
THE SKINNY: Hudson was a prospect Auburn, specifically head coach Gus Malzahn, sought out early. The Tigers saw Hudson as a cornerstone piece for the 2020 class from the get go. Hudson wanted to commit to the Tigers a year ago, but he also has some well-informed coaches and family around him who told him it'd be best to wait a year rather than make a rush decision. That year gave programs such as Alabama and Georgia ample time to recruit Hudson while Malzahn stability rumors lingered. Auburn put those whispers to bed at the end of the 2017 season, and by April, Hudson and everyone around him had fully come to terms that the Tigers significantly out-recruited all other suitors for one of the most explosive 2020 prospects.
THE SKINNY: When TD Moultry and Coynis Miller chose Auburn, it became clear the Tigers had formed a bit of a pipeline at Jackson-Olin (Ala.). With that said, 2019 players such as Jamaal Abrams and Vonta Bentley proved it wasn't a given Auburn would score with SEC-caliber prospects from that school. Robinson , expectedly, re-established the narrative in July when he committed. Robinson had been a regular visitor for games, camps and recruiting events since Moultry was going through his recruitment. Other programs chased the tall athlete, who has grown into a linebacker, but this was Auburn's to lose from the jump. The Tigers weren't going to let Robinson slip through their grasp.
THE SKINNY: Kennedy got the classic one-two punch from Rodney Garner and Travis Williams. That has proven to be an effective recruiting method for the Tigers in the recent past. Williams especially has gotten the linebackers he's wanted in the previous classes, regardless of extracurricular concerns about Malzahn's job security. He go Moultry, KJ Britt, Michael Harris and Owen Pappoe who were all high on his list. Kennedy fits that billing, as well. He described his day-of pledge at the summer BBQ as making him "200 percent" committed, so it appears Auburn has an outside linebacker locked in for 2020.
THE SKINNY: The most recent 2020 commitment came from Lewis. He spent a lot of time with Garner during his visit for the end-of-summer barbecue. That's when Kennedy received his offer. He would've been ready to make his decision right then and there, but Auburn coaches maintained they wanted to go evaluate some more film just to be certain. Once the Tigers staff gave him the go-ahead, Lewis was ready to jump on board, which he did a little more than a week ago.