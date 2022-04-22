Standing pat with rotation

Gonzalez is 3-0 with a 2.35 ERA in his three SEC starts. He was named SEC Pitcher of the Week after allowing one earned run in a complete game win over Vanderbilt April 10. He followed that up by holding Mississippi State to two runs in 8.0 innings last week.

That’s a big reason he’s sticking with the same weekend rotation that’s served the 19th-ranked Tigers so well, which includes holding Joseph Gonzalez until game three.

AUBURN | After finishing the first half of conference play 8-7, Auburn coach Butch Thompson doesn’t want to rock the boat too much.

AU’s No. 2 starter, Trace Bright, has not been as effective going 0-4 with a 7.25 ERA in five SEC starts.

“We thought about making a move this week but we’ve held our rotation the same for one more week to evaluate,” said Thompson. “We put Trace in there thinking he was the guy in that middle game that could give you the longest start. Now that Jospeh’s gotten back, now you feel maybe a little bit different in that. When you start throwing nine innings and eight innings and I can give a guy an extra day and you’ve won four consecutive games threes in our league, I don’t want to over-coach either.

"Of course, the offense knows we need to score more for Trace because we haven’t given him a lot of run production. But can we shake up the pieces behind Trace? I think that’s the first thing that we can do to try and make an impact on the outcome of Trace’s starts.”

The Tigers have been out-scored 57-17 in Bright’s league starts, and are averaging 3.4 runs in those games and 7.8 in the other 10. Of the 21 runs Bright has allowed in conference play, six have scored after he’s left the game.

A couple of relief pitchers that could see more opportunities behind Bright include left-handers Tommy Sheehan and Konner Copeland, and freshman right-hander Chase Allsup.

Copeland threw 4.0 scoreless innings in a start against Kennesaw State Wednesday while Tommy Sheehan followed with 2.0 scoreless innings of relief. Allsup has allowed just one run in his last five appearances out of the bullpen.

“It hasn’t been a catastrophe where he’s coming out and it’s 8-0. So we’re talking about 3-1, 4-1,” said Thompson. “We absolutely feel like we’re at the point of sticking with Trace but trying to find some other variables. The biggest thing I can have an impact on is who we pitch behind him.”

Auburn hosts South Carolina this weekend. The Gamecocks are 6-9 in conference games including 1-5 on the road. USC is 14th in the SEC with a .262 batting average, 14th with 214 runs scored, 14th with 34 home runs, 6th with 40 stolen bases, 13th with a 5.28 ERA, 11th with 341 strikeouts and tied for 4th with 10 saves.

The Tigers are third in batting (.295), 5th in runs (287), 11th in home runs (39), 9th in steals (30), 5th in ERA (4.18), 5th in strikeouts (397) and tied for 2nd in saves (11).

“Just like last weekend, you can really start sensing that every game becomes so precious. The first thing I think about is how much is on the line for everybody,” said Thompson.

“They’ve beaten Texas in a series, Vanderbilt in a series, Ole Miss in a series. They’ve got some guys that have really swung it well. Maybe started slow but are swinging it better in conference than out of conference. They have two of their three pieces in their rotation that have pitched pretty well for them. We’ll have to be at our best. We’ll need things to go our way. Our best players will have to show up and play really good this week.”

First pitch Friday at Plainsman Park is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT. Saturday’s game will be 2 p.m. and Sunday’s 1 p.m. All three games will be available on SECN+/ESPN+.

PITCHING MATCHUPS

FRI – Jr. LHP Hayden Mullins (2-1, 3.58) vs. Jr. RHP Brett Thomas (0-0, 6.75)

SAT – Jr. RHP Trace Bright (2-4, 4.17) vs. JR RHP Noah Hall (2-4, 4.91)

SUN – So. RHP Joseph Gonzalez (5-0, 2.01) vs. So. RHP Will Sanders (5-1, 3.51)