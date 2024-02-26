With spring practice beginning on Tuesday, here are five newcomers to keep an eye on as Auburn enters the second year of the Hugh Freeze era.

In 2023, players such as Rivaldo Fairweather, Jalen McLeod and Elijah McAllister came to Auburn and made immediate impacts. The same should be true for the five guys listed below.

Sure, the transfer portal has made life difficult for college coaches, but there are also redeeming qualities of having it in the game. One of those is being able to add depth and experience at needed positions without counting on young guys to come through when being thrown into the fire.

1. Jerrin Thompson (DB) - With four of the five starters from last year's secondary gone, experience will be necessary for the group. In comes Thompson, who played in 49 games (31 starts) for Texas from 2020-23. He was good for the Longhorns, too, recording three interceptions (one for a TD) and seven pass breakups last season while putting up 38 total tackles. Expect him to start at safety along with...

2. Laquan Robinson (DB) - A native of Alabama, Robinson was the top-rated JUCO safety in this year's class. At Holmes CC, he recorded 49 tackles with seven pass breakups and an interception, earning first-team All-MACCC honors. Robinson will likely take the spot of Jaylin Simpson at free safety.

3. Robert Lewis (WR) - The freshmen wide receivers might be getting the hype, but don't sleep on the addition of Lewis from Georgia State. The senior will contribute immediately to Marcus Davis' group after putting up 70 catches for 877 yards and seven touchdowns last season. He's also explosive, breaking a Georgia State record with 220 receiving yards on just six catches against Charlotte last season. One of those was a 97-yard touchdown.

4. Percy Lewis (OL) - The Mississippi State transfer adds much-needed size (6-foot-7, 355 pounds), experience (25 games, eight starts) and depth for Jake Thornton's guys up front. Look for Lewis to assume the responsibility of protecting the quarterback's blind side at left tackle.

5. Gage Keys (DL) - Another addition through the transfer portal, Keys played in 12 games for Kansas last season, recording 21 tackles and four quarterback hurries. He will compete for playing time in the trenches along with another Texas transfer, Trill Carter.