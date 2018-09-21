“I think progressively throughout the rest of the year trying to get those guys the ball in space catching the ball will be a huge advantage for us.”

“It was definitely a big emphasis in the offseason,” quarterback Jarrett Stidham said. “Make sure we hit check downs, get our backs out in space, that sort of thing. Free-releasing the backs in protection, that sort of thing. I think they’ve done a really good job of catching the ball and making plays.

But there has been one seemingly positive shift on the offensive side of the ball, and that’s the pass distribution and check downs.

AUBURN | Auburn’s running game is still a work in progress. And the Tigers need to produce more explosive plays.

Through three games this season, 14 different players have caught a pass including H-back Chandler Cox who is second on the team with seven receptions.

"I like doing it all,” said Cox. “I love hitting. I love blocking. That's my thing. But, if they need me to go out for passes or run the ball, or anything, or even throw the ball, I'll do it. I'm not going to complain. I'm not going to say, 'No.' I'm just going to do it to the best of my ability and try to help this team out.”

Four tailbacks have combined for nine receptions including six by Kam Martin, and three tight ends have also caught a pass including a 10-yard touchdown by Sal Cannella against Washington.

Against LSU last Saturday, freshman running back Asa Martin caught a 33-yard wheel route to set up Auburn’s third touchdown and tight end Jalen Harris, who announced his plans to transfer Wednesday, had a 12-yard reception on a bootleg by Stidham.

“We’ve really worked hard on trying to find different creative ways off nakeds and so forth to do that,” offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey said. “It was a good week for it because of the way the defense lined up. I’m glad to see us hit a few of those. Obviously that needs to be an element of what you do all the time. Sometimes these odd defenses that play overhangs, those aren’t real good all the time. We got them in the right formation and executed it.”

There’s also been a growing shift to Auburn’s true freshmen wideouts, especially Seth Williams and Anthony Schwartz, which should only increase with the junior Nate Craig-Myers electing to leave the team Thursday.

Williams and Schwartz combined for two catches against Washington, three against Alabama State and four against LSU.

“The upside for them is huge,” Stidham said. “They just have to keep working and keep getting that experience.”

No. 9 Auburn returns to action this Saturday against Arkansas. Kickoff at Jordan-Hare Stadium is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.