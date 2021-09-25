Special teams a momentum turner

Whether it was the play of Anders Carlson or the blocked punt for a touchdown, 19 of Auburn's 34 points came through special teams.

Bryan Harsin kept it simple after the game — Auburn would not have won the game without special teams.

"Special teams were huge in this game," Bryan Harsin said. "That really to me was probably the biggest thing as far as momentum goes."

In the first half, Carlson was responsible for all of Auburn's 12 points. Carlson knocked down field goals from 23, 27, 40 and 45 yards.

"Anders kept us in the game with the field goals," Harsin said. "Not ideal. You want to score touchdowns, but he did make his field goals."

But, the biggest play came from Caylin Newton's block on a punt in the third quarter that Barton Lester recovered for a touchdown. The play made it a one-score game, with Auburn trailing 24-19 after the touchdown.

"And the block baby, Caylin Newton was huge as far as momentum goes and gave us a chance to put points on the board and create momentum," Harsin said.

For Newton, it was his first big play at Auburn.

"It means the world to me, man," Newton said. "I seen — I didn’t know if they were going to block down or block out, I didn’t know if the shield was going to recognize me or peel off for me, I just went full speed and expect to make the play and I made the play."

Newton said he hadn't heard from older brother Cam yet, but he was planning to talk with him on the phone later in the night.

"It was a surreal moment," Harsin said. "It was definitely the best moment of my Auburn career and I’m grateful for it."