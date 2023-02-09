"I wanted to see them battle," said head coach Johnnie Harris. "I understand we’re playing the No. 1 team in the country. There’s a lot of things we have to work on. We have a lot to fix, but I thought this game was important.

Both of Auburn's two biggest losses this year have come at the hand of South Carolina.

Despite their best efforts, the Tigers were outmatched and fell victim to South Carolina Thursday night, dropping the contest 83-48. Auburn's now been swept by the Gamecocks, who advance to 24-0 this season while maintaining their No. 1 ranking.

There's no way around it, Auburn was outmatched and outplayed in nearly every statistical category.

South Carolina out-rebounded the Tigers 50-26, had 19 assists compared to Auburn's three and had 52 of its points come from the paint.

Auburn was without two of its tallest players, Aicha Coulibaly and Precious Johnson, which meant that freshman center Oyindamola Akinbolawa earned some playing time.

Akinbolawa, who's 6-foot-5, reached career-highs in minutes played (27), points (6) and rebounds (6).

"She wasn’t afraid," Harris said of Akinbolawa. "She’s still learning the American basketball language, so she still has a ways to go, but she is skilled and strong, naturally. I think with a postseason, a summer and a preseason, I think you’ll see a different kid next year. I’m excited about her growth, I’m excited about her going forward from today."

Sydney Shaw also reached a couple career-highs, tying her career marks in 3-pointers made and totaling 15 points. It was Shaw's best scoring performance in SEC play this season, but it's not much of a moral victory for the freshman.

"I think a confidence builder would have been winning this game," Shaw said. "I think that’s what I’m most concerned about right now. Of course I’m happy that I was able to contribute to my team, but I’m more worried about the win."

Auburn's next chance for a win will be a road contest against Alabama this upcoming Sunday at 4 p.m. CT.