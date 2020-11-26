AuburnSports - Sophomores step up in season-opening win

“I feel like we're more experienced,” Williams said. “And then, off the rim, you know, we kind of struggled because for it was the first time as like the whole new team. So once we got in rhythm, we got better, we got more calm. And then we were playing better on defense when the game started going. Leading as the older guys, the sophomores, leading was a big role in this game.”

Jaylin Williams led the Tigers with 18 points and was one of four sophomores to score in double figures.

AUBURN | Auburn needed its second-year players to step up after losing its top six scorers from last season, and they did just that in a 96-91 season-opening win over St. Joe’s in the Ft. Myers tip-off classic.

Williams was a key to Auburn getting to overtime and then eventually winning. His dunk off a screen and roll with Devan Cambridge tied the game at 84-all with 13 seconds left. He added another dunk in overtime to pull the Tigers ahead 90-89 and then broke a tie with his layup to give AU a 93-91 lead with 1:10 remaining.

Williams added 11 rebounds to earn the first double-double of his career along with three assists and two steals.

Cambridge made just 1 of 9 3-pointers, but scored 13 points and had 10 rebounds for his first double-double. Allen Flanigan had 12 points, five rebounds and two assists while Tyrell Jones had 11 points, three rebounds and three assists.

Babatunde Akingbola added seven points, eight rebounds, three blocks and two steals as Auburn’s five sophomores accounted for 64 percent of the scoring, 66 percent of the rebounding and 63 percent of the assists against the Hawks.

It’s a class that Auburn coach Bruce Pearl was determined to give an opportunity to and not bring in a large group of transfers after last year’s personnel losses.

“What a difference a year does make,” Pearl said. “You know, part of it was again the recruiting. We're not -- and there's nothing wrong with transfers. I like transfers. There's nothing wrong with it. I just felt like all my sophomores -- Tyrell and Devan, Allen, Jaylin and Babatunde -- all deserved an opportunity. I thought they all deserved an opportunity to be able to be out there and play.

“And so I gave them that opportunity to be out there playing and didn't recruit over their heads. I think when you do stuff like that, sometimes you get rewarded. They certainly rewarded us tonight.”

Auburn will close out the Ft. Myers tip-off Friday against No. 1 Gonzaga. Tip-off is scheduled or 10 a.m. CT on FOX. The Zags opened the tournament with a 102-90 win over No. 6 Kansas Thursday morning.