“He scored a touchdown that was a really nice play on a back-shoulder ball,” said AU coach Hugh Freeze. “I think Cam has great potential, and I am excited about having him, for sure. I love his attitude also, but we’ve got a ways to go. Not just him.”

AUBURN | Auburn needs some wide receivers to step up this spring. It’s still early, but Camden Brown looks like one of those guys.

Brown, 6-foot-3 and 199 pounds, had nine receptions for 123 yards and two touchdowns as a true freshman last fall. He’s poised to take on a much bigger role in year two.

“I like Camden Brown. He’s a really good player and he’s going to be a great player here. He’s already a great player here,” said senior cornerback D.J. James. “That’s a guy that has changed from year one to year two. He’s developed. He’s gotten bigger, faster and stronger.”

At the midpoint of spring drills, Brown and AU’s receivers still have a lot of work to do adjusting to the new offense under Freeze and offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery.

Auburn's passing game is very much still a work in progress.

“I think the two positions that stand out to me right now of we just have a long way to go is the quarterback room and the wide receiver room,” said Freeze. “Not saying we’ve arrived at other spots yet, but those are the farthest off because … we ask them to do the most, truthfully.

“It’s brand new to them: which RPOs should be run based on what coverage I see? How do I properly get off the technique that the DB’s playing? We’re very, very raw at that right now."

Auburn will hold its eighth practice of the spring Wednesday afternoon.