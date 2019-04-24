AUBURN | Zakoby McClain played in 13 games as a true freshman last season despite weighing in at just over 200 pounds and a depth chart that included three senior linebackers.

Granted, a lot of his snaps came on special teams, but there’s a good reason McClain earned the trust of his coaches and teammates so quickly last year and made a big move of his own up Auburn’s depth chart this spring.



“Zakoby just finds the ball, just has a knack for finding the ball. He’s really natural at finding the ball,” junior linebacker K.J. Britt said. “He’s got a really good punch about himself. He knows what he’s doing. And really he’s got a lot of confidence and he knows he can play.”



Even Gus Malzahn, Auburn’s head coach and play caller, has taken note of McClain’s ability to quickly find and bring down opposing ball carriers.



“He's got a natural nose for the ball,” Malzahn said. “He did that last year. But, you know, he's stepping up.”



McClain totaled just four tackles and a pass breakup last fall. But he’s up to 210 pounds and spent most of the spring on the first-team along with Britt.



McClain is on track to contribute much more as a sophomore.



“He’s going to be special. He’s really going to be special,” Britt said.



Auburn opens the season Aug. 31 against Oregon at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

