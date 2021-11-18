Something to build on for Auburn’s wideouts

“There were some things from an explosive concept from the offensive side that we did well,” said Auburn coach Bryan Harsin. “Obviously, all that is overshadowed by the loss from last game. We can build off of that.

And that’s certainly the case with Auburn’s wide receivers in last Saturday’s 43-34 loss to Mississippi State. Kobe Hudson, Ja’Varrius Johnson and Shedrick Jackson combined for 338 yards and two touchdowns on 16 touches.

AUBURN | Even during one of the worst losses in program history, you can find positives to build on.

“That’s part of what we wanted to create from the week before. We wanted to be more explosive. We did that. We didn’t do it consistently enough, obviously, through four quarters of football, but there were flashes.”

Hudson caught eight passes for 107 yards, both career-highs, including a one-handed 15-yard touchdown. Hudson, however, was banged-up during the game and his status for this week is up in the air.

"Kobe, it’s not season-ending so I’ll stick with that,” said Harsin.

Johnson caught four passes for 102 yards and had a 57-yard touchdown run. He had a career-best 44-yard reception in the third quarter.

Jackson had three receptions for 72 yards including a career-long 48-yard catch on AU’s first offensive play.

Harsin will be asking the entire group to step up even more this week after quarterback Bo Nix underwent surgery and will be out for the remainder of the season. Backup T.J. Finley, an LSU transfer, is set to start against South Carolina Saturday night.

“It does give me a lot of confidence knowing they are able to get the job done and they’re able to do what we’ve been coaching them to do all week and translate that over to the game. Those guys are coming along in the receiving corps,” said Finley.

Finley is expecting another big challenge against the Gamecocks, which rank second in the SEC allowing only 185.8 passing yards per game.

“I know they like to play a lot of man. They like to get hands-on on the outside and they’ll send pressure with it,” said Finley. “We have to do a great job as receivers getting our hands up and not allowing the DB's to grab. Upfront, we need to do a great job communicating, picking up the blitzes.

“It’s going to take a team effort for our passing attack to be great in this game, but I do believe we can take advantage of the 1-on-1’s that we do get. As long as we keep putting in the work this week and focusing on winning our 1-on-1’s and doing our jobs, we’ll be fine.”

Kickoff at Williams-Brice Stadium is scheduled for 6 p.m. CT on ESPN.