AUBURN — The last week has brought forth plenty of confusion and uncertainty within the football program. In a rare twist, recruiting may be one of the more predictable parts at this point in time. Let's not kid ourselves into believing recruiting is lucid — or that whatever happens with the coaching staff won't have any kind of effect on it — but, at this point, it may be easier to tell you who is expected to sign with Auburn than it would be to guess who the next offensive coordinator will be. The article details the stability of each prospect's commitment. Auburn has 16, and it hopes to keep all of them.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Shaky OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Alabama, LSU, Georgia, Florida State and Tennessee PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Pickens, as he's always said he would, will take official visits in the months leading up to National Signing Day in February. LSU will be the first of his official visits this weekend in Baton Rouge, which means his sights likely won't be firmly set on the Alabama-Georgia national championship game. With that said, Alabama and Georgia are two teams who have hosted Pickens this fall and will be in line to host him on official visits whether that be in December or January. Pickens won't signing until February, so Auburn's in this one for the long haul. THE VERDICT: As long as Gus Malzahn is head coach, I expect Pickens to sign with Auburn. The Tigers established a long-term relationship thanks to Malzahn and wide receivers coach Kodi Burns that has kept Auburn in the driver's seat from start to finish. His friendship with Bo Nix helps matters. If Chip Lindsey were to stay on — one of Auburn's biggest trust liasons with Pickens' mother — that would be another assist. LSU and Alabama will come hard. Georgia may, too, depending on who it lands in the early signing period. The battle won't be easy, but Auburn remains the team to beat.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: None PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: He will take his official visit in December and play a leadership role in holding down some of the less-stable commitments in the 2019 class. Nix will not take visits elsewhere. THE VERDICT: This one is pretty cut-and-dry. Barring something going completely nuclear, Nix is all Auburn, as he has been since birth.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Shaky OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Tennessee, Georgia and Clemson PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Really, Tennessee is the one to watch here. Pappoe will take his official visit to Tennessee next weekend, which leaves his fifth and final official visit date open for the last weekend of December before the early signing period. Pappoe hasn't confirmed whether or not that trip will be to Auburn, but all of my sources indicate the Tigers will work to ensure that happens. If he doesn't take it to Auburn, or takes it elsewhere, that would be major cause for concern. So his fifth official visit — the weekend of Dec. 14-16 — will be one to track before he signs a week later. THE VERDICT: There's enough smoke out there on Tennessee to understand the Volunteers have made a serious push here. It shouldn't come as a major surprise. Jeremy Pruitt recruited Pappoe at Alabama. Tennessee defensive coordinator Kevin Sherrer recruited Pappoe to Georgia when he was linebackers coach there. And an unexpected secret link: Tennessee quality control analyst Tino Sunseri who served a similar role at Florida State early in Pappoe's recruitment. It's a team effort tying together many layers of Pappoe's drawn-out recruitment. Needless to say, Auburn linebackers coach Travis Williams is working against several relationship factors in this one, including his high school teammate Wanya Morris who appears locked in to the Volunteers. Still, the level of confidence in Auburn right now about holding onto Pappoe leads me to believe he ultimately takes his fifth official visit to Auburn and sticks with the Tigers.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Tennessee, LSU, Alabama, Florida and Ole Miss. PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Handy, like Pickens, is another prospect Auburn expects to have to fight for until National Signing Day in February since he doesn't plan to sign early. He will also take official visits to a few of the aforementioned five schools. Handy's official visit to Auburn isn't set in stone yet, but the Tigers are sure to receive one of the five. THE VERDICT: It make look shaky on the surface, with the visits and all, but Handy is adamant that he plans to sign with Auburn and consistently says how "comfortable" he is on the Plains. Gus Malzahn's status is undoubtedly a meaningful part of the equation with Handy specifically. But as long as Malzahn, Rodney Garner and Marcus Woodson remain in tact, Handy will ink with Auburn.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Florida and Mississippi State PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Most of Jones' down-the-stretch recruitment is already complete. He has taken official visits to Florida and Auburn. He is likely to take an unofficial trip or two to Auburn in the next few weeks when many others will take official visits. THE VERDICT: Jones is locked in. He and Luke Deal already have plans to room together their freshmen seasons. While Florida stayed relevant throughout this recruitment, the proximity to home and relationship with the staff and programs couldn't be overcome.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Alabama and Ohio State PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: It doesn't appear Puckett has any intention of officially visiting anywhere else this fall. Puckett has considered a return trip to Auburn for an unofficial visit prior to the early signing period. THE VERDICT: Puckett was one of Auburn's top cornerback targets from the jump, and the Tigers were able to secure him before the season began. He's as solid of a commit as there is.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: South Carolina and Purdue PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: There are no official visit plans in stone currently, including to Auburn. Simpson remains open to the possibility of taking official visit trips to other parts of the country or programs he hasn't experienced yet. But if he only took one official visit to Auburn, that wouldn't come as much of a surprise either. THE VERDICT: Simpson is solidly committed to Auburn, and there isn't much more to it than that.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: South Carolina, Florida State and Tennessee PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Like his high school teammate Simpson, Sheffield hasn't scheduled any kind of postseason visits to other schools. Their Frederica Academy (Ga.) high school state championship game took place Friday night, so it may open up some time to set up visits. An Auburn unofficial visit in the next two weeks should be expected, but others potential official visits are unknown at this time. THE VERDICT: Sheffield has a close friendship with Pappoe, so the 5-star linebackers commitment status could have a minor effect on Sheffield. But it would be just that — minor. Sheffield and Simpson have looked forward to the opportunity to play college football together, and the Plains will be that spot.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: None PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: He has done everything he plans to do in his recruitment — bookended by an in-home visit with Auburn head coach Gus Malzahn on Thursday. THE VERDICT: Kelly's mind was made up the second he de-committed from Virginia Tech. He knew he would soon commit to Auburn, and he did. His official visit has already taken place, and that's that.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: None PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: There isn't much to report on here. Fromm visited with Auburn coaches earlier this week, and he plans to take an official visit there — and only there — at some point in the near future. THE VERDICT: Fromm is an Auburn Tiger. Everyone like the sound of that?

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Alabama and Mississippi State PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Ja'Varrius Johnson has taken a few unofficial visits recently to Alabama. It's still uncertain if he will take an official visit to Tuscaloosa considering the Crimson Tide haven't offered yet. Johnson continues to ponder an official visit to Mississippi State, as well. He planned to come to Auburn this weekend, but the Tigers bumped it back to next week so he's alongside some other pledges. THE VERDICT: Unless Alabama offers, Johnson will sign with Auburn. If the Crimson Tide do offer, it could get interesting, but the confidence remains high on the Plains in terms of keeping Johnson regardless. Johnson appreciates Auburn offering him and taking his commitment far in advance.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Shaky OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Ole Miss PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Gordon's plans remain unknown at this time, but he has always stayed true to his plans to give Auburn and Ole Miss a fair shot. His eventual plans will be telling. THE VERDICT: Gordon's recruitment is one of the tougher reads of the 2019 class. When he flipped from Ole Miss to Auburn, it seemed as though the Rebels would no longer have a shot in that recruitment. But they've hung around to the point Gordon regularly flaunts pro-Ole Miss posts on social media. It's rare to see Rodney Garner lose a recruiting battle like this, so I expect him to sign with Auburn, but that's no guarantee.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: None PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Osborne's recruitment, as far as we can tell, has been over for some time now. He took his Auburn official visit back in June shortly before flipping from TCU. It doesn't appear he will return to the Plains or make any visits elsewhere in the meantime. THE VERDICT: Osborne is all Auburn. His official visit to Auburn while committed to TCU was a well-calculated effort by Auburn and the Texas offensive tackle. Auburn needs tackle depth, and Osborne provides some.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: None PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Wooden will take an official visit to Auburn, and he won't take one anywhere else. He said that the day he committed in August and has stuck to that plan all the way through now. THE VERDICT: Wooden isn't going anywhere. In fact, if it's possible, he may be even more solid of a commitment than Nix.

STATUS OF COMMITMENT: Solid OTHER SCHOOLS INVOLVED: Nebraska and Virginia Tech PLANS DOWN THE STRETCH: Pritchett has been hosting other coaching staff on in-home visits as much out of respect as anything. It's unlikely the most recent commitment takes an official visit anywhere other than Auburn, which hasn't been officially set in stone quite yet. THE VERDICT: The recent nature of Pritchett's pledge makes this one fairly obvious. Virginia Tech and Nebraska won't give up on the Auburn commit, but if he wanted to choose either of those programs, he would've had the option to do so a few weeks back.