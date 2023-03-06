Auburn maintained its strong, pre-conference form by winning four of five games at the Jane B. Moore Invitational.

The lone loss came Saturday afternoon against South Alabama, which broke through against starter Shelby Lowe during the fifth inning. That inning was an outlier; Auburn's pitchers allowed just eight earned runs during the five games and struck out 41 batters.



Left fielder KK McCrary was the Tigers' top hitter for the weekend, going 6-for-13 with a homer and two doubles. First baseman Bri Ellis and right fielder Jessie Blaine finished with six RBIs apiece.

Half of the Tigers' 28 hits went for extra bases. Ellis hit a pair of homers and now has seven this season.

Auburn (20-2) resumes play Wednesday at Georgia Tech before heading for Athens to kick off conference play against Georgia on Friday night.

Here are recaps for the Tigers' five games of the Invitational:

AUBURN 9, BOWLING GREEN 1 (Friday)

Ellis finished with three RBIs, one of them a towering home run, to pace the Tigers at the plate. Auburn scored at least two runs in the first, third and fourth innings. Annabelle Widra allowed seven hits in the complete-game win, though only one of those hits went for extra bases.

AUBURN 3, SOUTH ALABAMA 0 (Friday)

Ace Maddie Penta was at her very best against the Jaguars, allowing three hits in a complete-game victory. She struck out 11 batters and walked none. Solo homers from Lindsey Garcia and KK McCrary were enough, though Carlee McCondichie also tallied an RBI.

SOUTH ALABAMA 2, AUBURN 1 (Saturday)

Shelby Lowe cruised until the fifth inning, when the Jags opened with a double, a single and another double to pull ahead. Penta entered in relief and allowed one inherited baserunner to score. Auburn rallied in the seventh with an RBI single from Blaine and came within inches of tying the game. However, Icess Tresvik was called out on a tag at home for the final out.

AUBURN 11, TENNESSEE TECH 6 (Saturday)

Freshman Emmah Rolfe struggled as the Tigers' starter by conceding a three runs during her two innings of work. The Tigers trailed 3-1 early, but a nine-run rally during the fourth inning changed the game. A two-run homer from Maia Engelkes plus two-RBI hits from Tresvik and Axe Milanowski fueled the game-clinching surge.

AUBURN 8, BOWLING GREEN 0 (Sunday)

Penta and Lowe combined to allow just two baserunners in a run-rule win for the Tigers. Auburn scored in four of the game's five innings — finishing with six hits and drawing six walks. Ellis hit her seventh homer as well. Blaine drove in two runs without notching a hit; she drew a bases-loaded walk in the second inning and later hit into a fielder's choice with Rose Roach on third base.